Beat Your Monday Blues with This On-Point Work Look

Shop the look: 1. Topshop earrings, $10, topshop.com 2. Asos ring, $10; asos.com 3. Uniqlo sweater vest, $30; uniqlo.com 4. Merona bag, $40; target.com 5. H&M blazer, $50; hm.com 6. NewbarK mules, $425; newbark.com 7. COS skirt, $125; cosstores.com

If even the promise of a fancy coffee shop latte (pumpkin spice, anyone?) doesn't get you excited for the upcoming week, we've got another solution: a work outfit so good, you'll want to hit the office. Don't believe us? Just check out the thinly ribbed turtleneck and wrap-around skirt—brillantly mixed with updated office staples, like a nipped-waist blazer and slide-on loafers—above, and try and deny the compliments you'll get. Now that's a case of the Mondays we'd like to catch.