Command Attention at Your Next Big Meeting with this Sophisticated Work Look

Shop the look: 1. Aritzia coat, $298; aritzia.com 2. Madewell choker, $32; madewell.com 3. Topshop trousers, $75; topshop.com 4. Palmer // Harding shirt, $330; matchesfashion.com 5. Prada pumps, $750; net-a-porter.com

False: Department-wide check-ins are never the time and place to have fun with fashion. Allow us to prove it with the outfit above, which, while technically in line with a business casual dress code—note the crisp shirting and conservatively draped trousers—relies on subtly updated fits to feel special. A playful, yet polished pair of shoes (hey there, tassel kitten heels) and a sleek silver choker add just enough personality to get a compliment from your boss—right after nailing that big presentation, of course.