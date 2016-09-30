A New Ladylike Way to Wear Your Moto Jeans This Weekend

Shop the look: 1. Balenciaga clutch, $585; balenciaga.com 2. Zara jeans, $70, zara.com 3. Topshop sunglasses, $35, topshop.com 4. Uniqlo sweater, $30, uniqlo.com 5. Coach shirt, $495; coach.com 6. Mansur Gavriel flats, $425; net-a-porter.com

With Saturday less than 24 hours away (!!!) you need a new way to wear your old jeans at brunch. A no-fail strategy? Use cozy layers—we love the idea of a ladylike blouse and camel sweater—to balance the grittiness of faded black stovepipes; with the help of a few strategically placed red accents, the contrasting elements feel surprisingly cohesive. Now add a playful pair of oversize sunglasses and move on to the next pressing issue: sunny side up or scrambled?