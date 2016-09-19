This Shirt-and-Jeans Combo Is a New Take on Double Denim

Courtesy (6)
Alison Syrett (Text) and Steffi Lee (Market)
Sep 19, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Shop the look: 1. A.P.C. shirt, $210; apc.fr 2. Gucci scarf, $465; net-a-porter.com 3. Rag & Bone jeans, $250; intermixonline.com 4. DKNY watch, $115; dkny.com 5. Church's oxfords, $570; barneys.com 6. Marie Turnor Accessories, $265; shopbop.com

While double denim is not a new concept in fashion, it's a look (often referred to as the Canadian tuxedo) that continues to evolve. The latest take on our radar? Separates in similar, as opposed to high contrast, washes. If you work in a very liberal, creative environment, we love a chambray shirt and frayed capris, especially with polished extras, like sleek Oxfords and a cool menswear-inspired timepiece. But if this outfit doesn't meet your office dress code, bookmark this and save it for the weekend—the only thing you need to complete your look? Picking an equally Instagram-worthy spot for brunch.

