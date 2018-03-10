5 Outfit Ideas for Any Easter Activity

Spring is almost here, which means Easter is right around the corner. Whether you are planning to brunch with friends and family, egg hunt with the kids, or just chill at home for the holiday, we have your wardrobe options covered. Thankfully, this season's trends complement the Easter spirit perfectly, so your outfit can be worn again and again. Be sure to look for pretty pastels and feminine florals that will carry you into summer and don't forget to throw in some easy denim styling pieces to balance the sweet looks! Take a peek at our 5 outfit ideas below that are sure to put a spring in your step!

VIDEO: The Love Story of How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Actually Met