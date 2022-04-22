This Lightweight Windbreaker From a Supermodel-Loved Brand Is My Favorite Spring Wardrobe Staple

I'll admit that the season's unpredictable weather in New York City can make it difficult to dress, but since receiving a sample of Outdoor Voices' super popular Windbreaker Pullover, I feel prepared for anything spring wants to throw at me. This pullover is boxy but far from oversized and enables you to create instant shape and definition through any of the three bungee cinches. There's one kangaroo pocket in the front and an additional pocket in the back I slip my ID, credit card, and keys into when I'm running errands to leave space for my hands on windy days. It's created from a blend of recycled nylon and a touch of lycra for a light, airy feel with a little give to it. Plus, this windbreaker has a hood that doesn't go flying.