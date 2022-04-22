This Lightweight Windbreaker From a Supermodel-Loved Brand Is My Favorite Spring Wardrobe Staple
Some people love scorching hot summers, others prefer fall's crisp, clear days, but this in between moment that's happening right now on the tail end of winter and the start of spring is my favorite time of year. There's nothing I love more than being able to pair a cozy sweatshirt with bike shorts or add a light layer to my workout class over leggings and a sports bra.
I'll admit that the season's unpredictable weather in New York City can make it difficult to dress, but since receiving a sample of Outdoor Voices' super popular Windbreaker Pullover, I feel prepared for anything spring wants to throw at me. This pullover is boxy but far from oversized and enables you to create instant shape and definition through any of the three bungee cinches. There's one kangaroo pocket in the front and an additional pocket in the back I slip my ID, credit card, and keys into when I'm running errands to leave space for my hands on windy days. It's created from a blend of recycled nylon and a touch of lycra for a light, airy feel with a little give to it. Plus, this windbreaker has a hood that doesn't go flying.
The look is very model off-duty, so it's no surprise that Hailey Bieber and Alessandra Ambrosio are also fans of the brand. Each of the supermodels has been seen out and about in Outdoor Voices' leggings, bike shorts and pullover sweatshirts. Both Bieber and Ambrosio have opted for the signature bright hues the brand routinely makes part of its spring and summer collections, too.
My windbreaker is in the sunniest yellow Outdoor Voices dubbed "limoncello," but it also comes in a pale pink that's quickly running low on stock. The jacket used to be available in navy, too, before it completely sold out. The yellow is a bit see-through, which I find looks sexy over a sports bra without being too obvious. The windbreaker is breathable but still does what it's supposed to in creating a barrier between me and the elements. I've worn it on a gray 40-degree day and felt just as comfortable as when I pulled it on as a light layer on a 70-degree day, too.
Shoppers say they wear it while running and love that it's a "warm layer" that allows for a "comfortable breeze" to pass through. Another added that it's "really flattering" and said they love it so much, they went back and bought it in a second color. "I've been wearing it for everything this spring," they wrote.
Score your own favorite spring wardrobe staple by ordering the Outdoor Voices Windbreaker Pullover today.