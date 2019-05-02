10,000 People Signed Up to Shop This Swimwear Line, and It’s Finally Back

Image zoom Instagram/OutdoorVoices

No one does cool girl color meets all-day comfort like Outdoor Voices. The “Doing Things” athleisure brand drums up hype with every move, from its exercise dress to its made-in-heaven collaboration sneakers with Allbirds. So it’s only natural that, when it finally launched swimwear this time last year, it did so to the tune of a 10,000-person waitlist.

Today, the hotly anticipated second iteration of that collection, called H2OV, just touched down on Outdoor Voices’ site. The 26-piece line features bright one-piece swimsuits, bikini separates, surf shorts, beach towels, a sun hat, and a sports watch. It also includes the brand’s first ever collaboration with Teva — two tropical-color blocked waterproof sandals at $85 each — that will become shoppable on May 7.

The swimwear is priced between $45 for bikini bottoms to $100 for one-pieces, and everything else falls somewhere in between. Suits are available in sherbert colors as well as neutrals, and each style is designed to be both fun and functional for performance.

Given the collection’s waitlist last year, we wouldn’t be surprised if it sold out completely over the weekend, so you have to act fast if you want a piece or two.

Shop the collection that once had a 10,000-person waitlist, starting at just $45 at OutdoorVoices.com.