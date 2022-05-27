This Rarely Happens: Outdoor Voices' Supermodel-Loved Activewear Is Up to 50% Off

You've seen the brand's fun-yet-functional styles on Hailey Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, and Lizzo — though true fans know that's just the tip of the iceberg. Since launching in 2012, Outdoor Voices has dominated the athleisure industry with comfy, moisture-wicking garments that flatter a wide range of bodies. Its OV Extra Sale contains so many fan favorites, you might not know where to start, but we've rounded up 10 of its best offerings to make things easier. Certain items are only discounted in select colors, and in those cases, we've noted which hues to choose.