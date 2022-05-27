This Rarely Happens: Outdoor Voices' Supermodel-Loved Activewear Is Up to 50% Off
Whether you'll be hiking on scenic trails or testing out new summer hairstyles, activewear label Outdoor Voices wants you to spend your Memorial Day weekend #DoingThings. When you're inevitably in need of a breather, head to the OV website, where you'll find top-rated pieces discounted up to 50 percent for a limited time.
You've seen the brand's fun-yet-functional styles on Hailey Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, and Lizzo — though true fans know that's just the tip of the iceberg. Since launching in 2012, Outdoor Voices has dominated the athleisure industry with comfy, moisture-wicking garments that flatter a wide range of bodies. Its OV Extra Sale contains so many fan favorites, you might not know where to start, but we've rounded up 10 of its best offerings to make things easier. Certain items are only discounted in select colors, and in those cases, we've noted which hues to choose.
Shop Outdoor Voices Memorial Day Deals:
- Hudson 2.5-Inch Shorts, $29–$34 (Originally $58)
- SeamlessRib 7/8 Leggings in Russet/Sunstone, $39 (Originally $78)
- Flow Bralette in Ocean, $29 (Originally $58)
- All Day Tank in Charcoal, $26 (Originally $52)
- Move Free 3/4 Leggings, $52–$56 (Originally $88)
- Circuit Bra in Cider, $47 (Originally $68)
- Springs 7/8 Leggings, $46–$54 (Originally $78)
- All Day Joggers in Mocha, $49 (Originally $88)
- Move Free 6-Inch Shorts in White, $24 (Originally $48)
Take a cue from Bieber with one of the brand's most popular shorts styles. The Hudson 2.5-Inch Shorts have earned hundreds of five-star reviews from customers who say the bottoms are "so good," they've purchased multiple pairs. They're quick-drying and available in 10 colors, all of which are discounted by least 40 percent. Two prints — leopard (now sold out) and poppy swirl — have had their prices slashed in half, but are available in extremely limited quantities.
Shop now: $29–$34 (Originally $58); outdoorvoices.com
For a fresh spin on an OV classic, check out the SeamlessRib 7/8 Leggings in the shade russet/sunstone. They feature the brand's quintessential, wear-everywhere fit in an ultra-soft fabric made from recycled materials. Shoppers have called this pair "the comfiest" Outdoor Voices leggings they own, and this particular color is 50 percent off in the sale, clocking in at under $40.
Shop now: $39 (Originally $78); outdoorvoices.com
If Pilates queen Kaia Gerber wears OV's sports bras, they're probably something to phone home about. The top-rated Flow Bralette is now just $29 in the colorway ocean, a heathered combo of blues and grays that will pair perfectly with any solid-colored bottoms. The sports bra is made with OV's signature, plush FreeForm material and finished off with adjustable straps that can also be worn criss-crossed. As one reviewer put it, "this is the most flattering sports bra."
Shop now: $29 (Originally $58); outdoorvoices.com
Who among us can make it through summer without the perfect breezy tee? Enter the All Day Tank in the gray-black charcoal option. It's poised to become your new go-to thanks to its hip-grazing hemline and light-as-air Cloudknit fabric, which shoppers have deemed "the softest material ever." Not half bad for a $26 purchase.
Shop now: $26 (Originally $52); outdoorvoices.com
We couldn't write an Outdoor Voices roundup without mentioning the Move Free Leggings, which are up to 40 percent off in their 3/4-length variety. The leggings are engineered with high-impact exercise in mind, but they'll serve you just as well lounging on the couch. According to reviewers, a stretchy, secure waistband makes them worth every penny. "Not even a hint of it falling down, even through my HIIT workouts," one person wrote.
Shop now: $52–$56 (Originally $88); outdoorvoices.com
The OV Extra Sale runs through May 30 while supplies last, meaning you'd be well-advised to order your top picks now. While you're at it, don't forget to check out other noteworthy Memorial Day sales before the long weekend (and all its deals) are gone.
