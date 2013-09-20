The Fragrance of Fall: See Our Five Favorite Autumnal Candles!

Fall is almost here (Sunday marks the official start), and while we're sad to bid summer goodbye, we're even more excited to break out our new seasonal clothes and rock a bold burgundy lip. Of course, nothing rings in the start of autumn like the perfect fall candle, which is why we rounded up the five best versions to light up while the weather cools down! Swap the light floral and fruit versions we burned throughout summer for Moroccanoil's rich blend of vanilla, amber, and musk, or spice up your apartment with Voluspa's mix of ripe pomegranate berry and heady patchouli. Click the photo to shop each candle now!

