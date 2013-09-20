The Fragrance of Fall: See Our Five Favorite Autumnal Candles!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 20, 2013 @ 3:34 pm

Fall is almost here (Sunday marks the official start), and while we're sad to bid summer goodbye, we're even more excited to break out our new seasonal clothes and rock a bold burgundy lip. Of course, nothing rings in the start of autumn like the perfect fall candle, which is why we rounded up the five best versions to light up while the weather cools down! Swap the light floral and fruit versions we burned throughout summer for Moroccanoil's rich blend of vanilla, amber, and musk, or spice up your apartment with Voluspa's mix of ripe pomegranate berry and heady patchouli. Click the photo to shop each candle now!

Voluspa Pomegranate Patchouli

Not too spicy, not too sweet, Voluspa's blend of pomegranate berries and earthy patchouli ($27; nordstrom.com) makes for the perfect aromatic complement as the leaves start to change.
Moroccanoil

We've long been fans of Moroccanoil's trademark fragrance, and thanks to the brand's new candle ($52; moroccanoil.com), you can surround yourself with its signature amber and musk blend, without slathering on the haircare.
NEST Moroccan Amber

The only thing cozier than your favorite sweater? NEST's Moroccan Amber candle ($34; nestfragrances.com), of course. The rich notes of amber, eucalyptus, patchouli, and heliotrope evoke a warm, fuzzy feeling.
Illume Heirloom Pumpkin

We're obsessed with the scent left in the air after baking the first pumpkin pie of the season, and Illume's Heirloom Pumpkin candle ($18; illumecandles.com) perfectly recreates it in a sleek, streamlined tin. Dark brown sugar mingles with cinnamon, cassia root, and pumpkin puree for a fragrance so warm, you'll be back for seconds once you finish the candle.
Amouage Silk Road

Amouage's Silk Road candle ($88; harrods.com) may cost a pretty penny, but the luxurious notes of cedar, amber, musk, and patchouli are totally worth it, filling your home with a rich, unique fragrance.

