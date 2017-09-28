The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hollywood pulls out all the stops when it comes to dressing up and Halloween is no exception. And judging by Instagram, the holiday is always a smashing success.

In 2016, some families opted for group costumes: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson while Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson dressed up as Danny and Sandy from Grease in all-black ensembles and '60s hair. Kate Upton and Justin Verlander also took on the unforgettable characters. Gigi Hadid reminded us that you can make Halloween chic, as she transformed into a Cub Scout, and Heidi Klum, who always hosts the hottest costume party of the year, multiplied herself—literally.

As if she'd known that one of 2017's biggest films would be It, Madonna dressed up as the terrorizing clown, giving us the spooks for weeks. Another favorite? Adele as Jim Carrey's The Mask?

So how have the stars pumped up the Halloween volume this year? Vanessa Hudgens dished about her look, saying she planned to transform into Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, a latex-clad masterpiece that's bound to turn heads.

