The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Sep 28, 2017

Hollywood pulls out all the stops when it comes to dressing up and Halloween is no exception. And judging by Instagram, the holiday is always a smashing success.

In 2016, some families opted for group costumes: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson while Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson dressed up as Danny and Sandy from Grease in all-black ensembles and '60s hair. Kate Upton and Justin Verlander also took on the unforgettable characters. Gigi Hadid reminded us that you can make Halloween chic, as she transformed into a Cub Scout, and Heidi Klum, who always hosts the hottest costume party of the year, multiplied herself—literally

As if she'd known that one of 2017's biggest films would be It, Madonna dressed up as the terrorizing clown, giving us the spooks for weeks. Another favorite? Adele as Jim Carrey's The Mask?

So how have the stars pumped up the Halloween volume this year? Vanessa Hudgens dished about her look, saying she planned to transform into Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, a latex-clad masterpiece that's bound to turn heads.

Scroll to see 100 of the best celebrity Halloween costumes ever. 

1 of 99 adele/Instagram

Adele

For Halloween 2016, the singer dressed as Jim Carrey’s The Mask from the 1994 comedy classic. Her costume consisted of a zoot suit, polka-dot tie, and a strikingly realistic mask.

2 of 99 jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Maxwell Drew, and Ace Knute

The Johnson clan went all out for Halloween, with Maxwell dressed up as a parrot and Ace as an octopus. As for mom and dad, they looked incredible as Danny and Sandy from Grease in all-black ensembles and '60s hair.

3 of 99 joshduhamel/Instagram

Josh Duhamel, Fergie, and Axl Jack Duhamel

The actor opted for an Incredibles costume, while the singer and their 3-year-old son coordinated in Harley Quinn and the Joker outfits.

4 of 99 beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy

Queen Bey slayed the Halloween game as "Black Barbie" in a black-and-white striped swimsuit and retro cat-eye sunglasses. Her hubby Jay Z dressed up as Ken in a black tuxedo, while their 4-year-old daughter Blue Ivy was totally mesmerized by mom and dad.

5 of 99 justintimberlake/Instagram

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, and Silas

The trio gave a nod to Timberlake's new movie, Trolls, by dressing up as characters from the animated film. "When you make your whole family dress up as characters from the movie you're in but your wife secretly loves it and your son won't keep his troll wig on," the musician joked.

6 of 99 taylorswift/Instagram

Taylor Swift and her squad

The songstress did Halloween right with a Deadpool costume, thanks to the man behind the mask, Mr. Ryan Reynolds. Swift dressed up with squad members Martha Hunt, Gigi Hadid, Lily Donaldson, Camila Cabello, and more. "Happy Halloween from Deadpool, a Cub Scout, Martha Brady, a space cadet, a granny with a lost cat, black swan, and a birthday girl dressed as a cat," she wrote on Instagram.

7 of 99 AKM-GSI

Gigi Hadid

The model was an adorable Cub Scout for Halloween and dressed in a blue button-up, green velvet pants, and chukka boots. Accessories like a bandana scarf, suspenders, and a brown hat totally made the outfit.

8 of 99 arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller

The pop star and her new beau capitalized on 2016's Pokémon Go craze by going as Eevee and Pikachu. Grande looked adorable in long ears and a fur-embellished piece.

9 of 99 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan

Heidi Klum

Klum's costume was very different at her 2016 Halloween party. While she herself was recognizable, it was hard to distinguish the model from the five clones of herself that she created (with help from prosthetics).

10 of 99 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Gabrielle Union

The Almost Christmas star looked (and felt!) sexy in a black, red, and white costume inspired by British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

11 of 99 dangerusswilson/Instagram

Ciara and Russell Wilson

The newlyweds and expectant parents injected humor into All Hallows' Eve by going as presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama.

12 of 99 jacobtremblay/Instagram

Jacob Tremblay

The Room breakout star and his hot dad were too cute as Maverick and a mini Maverick from Top Gun. "I feel the need for ... candy!" he hilariously captioned this photo.

13 of 99 sarahmgellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Buffy star looked hot as DC Comics villain Poison Ivy in a green strapless mini with a tulle skirt. She completed the costume with green and black striped tights and a red wig.

14 of 99 madonna/Instagram

Madonna

Her Madgesty took the scary route by dressing up as a terrifying clown in a mask, rendering her almost totally unrecognizable. "Clowns are people too!" she captioned this 'gram.

15 of 99 gwenstefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani

The singer put a gory twist on an Alice in Wonderland costume while trick-or-treating with her sons, sporting fake blood dribbling down her chin.

16 of 99 justinverlander/Instagram

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

The engaged couple rocked their Grease costumes, making a convincing Danny and Sandy. Upton looked gorgeous with blonde ringlets in an off-the-shoulder black top, while Verlander was a stud in a leather jacket.

17 of 99 haileybaldwin/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin

The model made the perfect Barbie, donning a pink one-piece, fishnet tights, and high socks. She completed the look with a matching headband, high ponytail, and pink pout.

18 of 99 jennaldewan/Instagram

Channing, Jenna Dewan, and Everly Tatum

The Tatum clan gave a nod to a Disney fave in their Beauty and the Beast costumes. "Two belles and a beast," Jenna captioned this sweet photo of the fam.

19 of 99 oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo

The brunette beauty donned an adorable monkey headpiece and matching brown lip on Halloween night. "No monkey business!!" she wrote.

20 of 99 katherineheigl/Instagram

Katherine Heigl

The Grey's Anatomy alum and her daughters dressed as blood-thirsty vampires feeding on the Beast, aka her hubby Josh Kelley. "It was a wicked night for the Kelley girls," she wrote.

21 of 99 vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical alum took the plunge in a lace-up black bodysuit as a scary skeleton. Her boyfriend Austin Butler joined her in matching face paint, making for one terrifying un-dead couple.

22 of 99 hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Alec Baldwin

The actor and his adorable clan were caped superheroes on Halloween: They dressed as the family from The Incredibles.

23 of 99 mindykaling/Instagram

MIndy Kaling

The actress was a protective godmother on Halloween, dressing up as the beekeeper to her godson's bee.

24 of 99 gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen and Benjamin

The model hilariously dressed up as the Luigi to her son's Mario and donned a green hat, overalls, and a mustache. "When your son wants to be super Mario but no one wants to be Luigi. This is what you do," she joked.

25 of 99 LizMeriwether/Twitter

New Girl Cast

The cast of Fox's hit show got into character on Halloween by recreating the players of American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. Zooey Deschanel was a spot-on Marcia Clark, while Lamorne Morris dressed up as Christopher Darden. Jake Johnson was Robert Kardashian, Hannah Simone was Judge Lance Ito, and Max Greenfield rounded out the pack as Robert Shapiro.

26 of 99 lindsaylohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan

The Mean Girls star was an impeccable Harley Quinn on Halloween. She channeled the Suicide Squad character with dip-dyed pigtails, wacky makeup, a blue and red bomber, and, of course, a baseball bat.

27 of 99 beyonce/Instagram

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles

Three generations of the Knowles family crushed the 2016 Halloween game with these Salt-N-Pepa-inspired costumes. Bey channeled Sandra "Pepa" Denton, while Tina and Blue dressed up as Deidra "Dee Dee" Roper and Cheryl "Salt" James from the "Push It" music video.

28 of 99 kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner

In 2016, the youngest Kar-Jenner nailed her Christina Aguilera "Dirrty" costume, complete with extra-long dip-dyed hair extensions and facial piercings. Kylie showed off her killer bod in a red-and-white striped bikini top, cheeky red shorts, and matching chaps.

29 of 99 AKM-GSI

Kendall Jenner

The model proved that even a simple costume can be totally sexy with her plunging latex dress, thigh-high stockings, and combat boots. She completed the killer look with black lipstick, layered chokers, and a waist-defining corset.

30 of 99 naomiwatts/Instagram

Naomi Watts

Watts celebrated the haunted holiday with two little ones in tow: She went spooky as a bloodied ballerina, while the kids were a dead bride and a beheaded man.

31 of 99 Gary Gershoff/Getty

Bette Midler

Midler got nostalgic for Halloween and resurrected her character Winifred Sanderson from the beloved classic Hocus Pocus.

32 of 99 AKM-GSI    

Jessica Alba

The actress pulled off the ultimate BFF costume with her friend Kelly Sawyer, dressing up as Patsy and Edina from the movie, Ab Fab—wine bottles in hand!

33 of 99 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and kids

For one of many Halloween costumes this year, Kourtney rocked a red and white Power Ranger suit. Mason, 6, wore a black ensemble, while 4-year-old Penelope looked cute in pink and 1-year-old Reign was an adorable red Ranger.

34 of 99 jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez's Kids

Eight-year-old Emme rocked a fierce catsuit for Halloween, while her twin, Max, went as Bowser from Mario. "HAPPY HALLOWEEN," Lopez captioned the cute photo.

35 of 99 nicolerichie/Instagram

Nicole Richie

The fashion designer and her friend went as magicians Siegfried and Roy in sparkly outfits and glitzy gold leggings.

36 of 99 nph/Instagarm

Neil Patrick Harris and family

The How I Met Your Mother star and his clan may have pulled off the best group costume yet. Six-year-old Harper made a fierce Marilyn Monroe, while proud pops Harris and David Burtka dressed as Groucho Marx and Charlie Chaplin. Harper's twin, Gideon, rounded things out as a handsome James Dean.

37 of 99 ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump's kids

Five-year-old Arabella and 3-year-old Joseph dressed up as characters from the Disney Junior series PJ Masks, while 7-month-old Theodore looked adorable as Mickey Mouse.

38 of 99 Michael Stewart/Getty

Martha Hunt

The model was a dead ringer for Michelle Pfeiffer's Scarface character, Elvira Hancock, in a silk white dress, blonde fringed wig, and gold eyeshadow.

39 of 99 kyliejenner / instagram

Kylie Jenner and Tyga

Jenner got an early start on All Hallows' Eve and rang in the spooky holiday with a "Dead Dinner" at her house. The 19-year-old went as a sexy contoured skeleton, while her boyfriend, Tyga, was unrecognizable in an all-black outfit and creepy skeleton makeup.

40 of 99 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Cindy Crawford and Family

The supermodel and her stunning family pulled off the ultimate group costume by dressing in head-to-toe punk rock outfits. Crawford accessorized her wild look with orange highlights, while her look-alike daughter Kaia Gerber went glam in a pink bouffant and black winged eyeliner. Her son, Presley Gerber, slicked back his brown hair, while dad Rande showed off blue spikes.

41 of 99 shaym/Instagram

Shay Mitchell

The Pretty Little Liars star channeled her inner biker chick in a "last minute" costume.

42 of 99 AKM-GSI

Kourtney Kardashian

Somehow, this mom of three made her dead bride costume look utterly sexy in a short lace dress and thigh-high white stockings.

43 of 99 katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson

The star went retro for Katy Perry's '50s-themed bash and showed off her incredible abs in a crop top and printed skirt.

44 of 99 katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry

The pop star was unrecognizable as presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton with prosthetics, a blonde wig, and a red pantsuit.

45 of 99 khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian

The reality star was a totally convincing Storm from Marvel's X-Men and looked fierce with silver hair and light colored contacts.

46 of 99 victoriajustice/Instagram

Victoria Justice

The Rocky Horror Picture Show star nailed her Beetlejuice costume in a green-tinted wig, dark lipstick, and a sexy striped outfit.

47 of 99 derekblasberg/Instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The hot couple coordinated at Perry's "Hudson High" birthday party. Perry went as "Principal Hudson" for the Grease-themed bash with a high yellow bouffant 'do, while Bloom looked adorable in a red letter jacket and short gym shorts.

48 of 99 Todd Williamson/Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio

The model gave us costume inspo as Jessica Rabbit and showed off her amazing bod in a strapless sequined high-slit gown. She paired the look with a matching wig, purple gloves, and pointed-toe pumps.

49 of 99 Michael Tullberg/Getty

Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star made spooky look sexy as a zombie nurse. She paired contoured white and red face makeup with a white wig and a nurse costume for the creepy costume.

50 of 99 halleberry/instagram

Halle Berry

Berry went all out as a skeleton for Halloween: She wore realistic face paint and a wild red wig with her black and white costume.

51 of 99 bella

Bella Thorne

The actress pulled out all the stops for a zombie cheerleader costume and showed off her killer abs in the process.

52 of 99 amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer

The comedian and her boyfriend Ben Hanisch among the many friend groups who went as the children from the summer's hit Netflix series Stranger Things. But instead of dressing up as Eleven herself, Schumer hilariously gave her boyfriend the honor.

53 of 99 nickjonas/Instagram

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas

The longtime friends and recent tourmates took a walk down the yellow brick road as Dorothy and the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz.

54 of 99 jennaldewan / instagram

Jenna Dewan Tatum

This sparkle enthusiast made all our glittery unicorn dreams come true with an epic, Pinterest-worthy costume. Dewan Tatum painted her hair silver and added colorful extensions for a long ponytail "mane," then glammed up her face with major sparkle and topped off the look with a unicorn horn.

55 of 99 ninadobrev/Instagram

Nina Dobrev and Taylor Lautner

These stars had the same idea of dressing up as silver-haired Ryan Lochte from the 2016 Rio Olympics. Lautner showed skin in a half-zipped warm-up jacket while Dobrev went all in with a "shirtless" tee.

56 of 99 mindykaling/Instagram

Mindy Kaling

Leave it to the pop-culture-savvy Kaling to make her Halloween costume timely. The Mindy Project star went as Tom Hanks as Captain Sullenberger from the 2016 movie, Sully.

57 of 99 jacbotremblay/Instagram

Jacob Tremblay

Proving once again that he's wise beyond his years, the Room star dressed as Marty McFly from Back to the Future. "Only the adults knew who I was," he joked on Instagram.

58 of 99 Instagram/ddlovato

Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea

Rapper Iggy Azalea (far right) showed she has quite the sense of humor. After Snoop Dogg said she looked like Marlon Wayans of White Chicks, she dressed up as the character for Halloween 2014. Certainly she had Demi Lovato (far left), who went as Lucille Ball, laughing. She posted this picture to her Instagram saying, "Me, @jlo & @thenewclassic who had me dying tonight with that costume."

59 of 99 therealdebramessing/Instagram

Debra Messing

Debra Messing dressed up as Kit from the classic baseball movie A League of Their Own while her son, Roman, channeled Al Capone.
60 of 99 neilpatrickharris/Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and twins Harper and Gideon dressed up as classic Batman characters: the Riddler, the Joker, Catwoman, and the Dark Knight himself.
61 of 99 haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Hailee Steinfeld and Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland dressed up as Warhol muse Edie Sedgwick while Hailee Steinfeld took on Miranda Sings, an Internet character created by YouTube personality Colleen Ballinger.
62 of 99 adrianalima/Instagram

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima and her family went as characters from The Little Mermaid (the Disney movie turns 25 this month!).
63 of 99 alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio channeled her wild side as a snow leopard this Halloween.
64 of 99 kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne

"On this hallows eve I am going as #MargotTenenbaum! What do you guys think?" Kelly Osbourne captioned this photo. "I hope I did you justice @gwynethPaltrow!!!"
65 of 99 kimkardashian/Instagram

North West

"My little stinker is waiting to show daddy her costume. Halloween has started early this morning," Mom, Kim Kardashian, wrote about North's adorable skunk costume.
66 of 99 ninadobrev/Instagram

Nina Dobrev

"Its all about CAPTAIN CANADA. Killing the villains with Kindness," Nina Dobrev said about her take on the Marvel character Captain America.
67 of 99 Beretta/Sims/startraksphoto.com

Rita Ora

It's a Barbie world for pop star Rita Ora, who attended the Death of a Geisha costume party in London.
68 of 99 FameFlynet

Rihanna

Who knew Leonardo wore a corset? Riri went as a gilded version of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle (her pals were dressed as the other characters) while out and about in New York City.
69 of 99 Premiere/Rocstar/CPR/BJJ/Stoiano/FameFlynet

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

Blood-sucking never looked so good. The hot music couple wore coordinated vampire costumes to Kate Hudson's annual Halloween party in Brentwood, California.
70 of 99 Instagram/msleamichele

Lea Michele

The actress, who posted this photo to Instagram, made for a sexy little red riding hood.
71 of 99 Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Kim Kardashian and North West

Fashion flock! The reality star dons a bob as editor in chief of Vogue Anna Wintour, while little North dressed up as Andre Leon Talley, her makeup artist Joyce Bonellie as Grace Coddington and Bonelli's son as a mini Karl Lagerfeld.
72 of 99 Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Kim Kardashian

Not content with just one costume, Kardashian is a fright with her second costume: a gorgeously spooky skeleton!
73 of 99 Instagram/Beyonce

Beyonce and Blue Ivy

Pop royalty! Beyonce is in full Janet Jackson mode while Blue Ivy dresses as Michael Jackson.
74 of 99 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Taylor Swift

Swift got creative with her costume, dressing up as a hybrid between a unicorn and Pegasus, or a "pegacorn" as the singer captioned her costume on Instagram.
75 of 99 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Heidi Klum

Known for her spectacular costumes, Klum didn't disappoint this year with this maximalist butterfly getup, which she wore to her 15th annual Halloween party.
76 of 99 Instagram/@katehudson

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

The mother-daughter duo and their gang of friends dressed up as the crew from Sons of Anarchy for Hudson's Halloween bash in Los Angeles.
77 of 99 Chinchilla/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Katy Perry

For Kate Hudson's Halloween Party in Los Angeles, the singer was on fire in a Flamin' Hot Cheeto costume, complete with a red bodysuit, red hight-top converse, and a Hot Cheetos purse.
78 of 99 katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson

Hudson complemented her new pink locks with Day of the Dead face paint in a bright palette of pink, blue, and white. She finished the look with an oversized rose in her hair.
79 of 99 nayarivera/Instagram

Naya Rivera

"Always a Dorsey," Rivera captioned this shot of her and husband Ryan Dorsey, who dressed up as a mail order bride and a mailman.
80 of 99 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

The hilarious Kardashian played dress up in a costume store a week before Halloween, posting this photo of herself wearing a large feathered fruit headdress and microphone. "Microphone check...1,2,1,2," Kardashian captioned the shot.
81 of 99 kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne

Osbourne celebrated her 30th birthday a few days early with a costume party. The singer shared this photo of herself dressed up as Magenta from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with her hairdresser as her fictional brother, Riff Raff.
82 of 99 caradelevingne/Instagram

Cara Delevingne

Delevingne was her usual jokester self a week before All Hallows' Eve, donning a black and blue pixie wig and yellow hat in a photo she shared on her Instagram account. "No planning, just matching," she captioned the pic.
83 of 99 lucyhale/Instagram

Lucy Hale

Hale channeled one of everyone's favorite avian animals, the Twitter Bird, in head to toe blue (including blue lipstick!) and large white wings.
84 of 99 AKM-GSI

Cindy Crawford

Crawford and her husband impersonated one of the most famous musical duos ever, Sonny and Cher, for a Halloween party hosted by Tequila Cassamingos in Beverly Hills, Calif.
85 of 99 AKM-GSI

Molly Sims

At the same party, Sims highlighted her growing baby bump (she's currently expecting her second child) in head-to-toe neon pink accented with gold sequined fringe.
86 of 99 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Freixenet

Ashley Madekwe

Madekwe channeled Heath Ledger as the Joker for Matthew Morrison's fifth annual Halloween party in Los Angeles.
87 of 99 michelletrachtenberg/Instagram

Michelle Trachtenberg

Trachtenberg embraced the gory side of Halloween, dressing up as the Black Dahlia. "#Halloween festivities have begun. #BlackDahlia #ThisIsHalloween," she captioned a photo of her costume on Instagram.
88 of 99 mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus got in the Halloween spirit when she posted this photo of herself wearing a creepy baby mask to her Instagram account.
89 of 99 Instagram/jessicasimpson

Jessica Simpson

Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson started the 2014 festivities a few weeks early. While the singer's simple costume consisted of a glam eye mask, Johnson opted for something a bit more risqué-his wife's underwear. "When your husband doesn't have a mask... A Hanky Panky lace option will be the hit of the party!!!" Simpson captioned the photo on Instagram.
90 of 99 Mr Photoman / Splash News

Lauren Conrad

In 2013, Conrad and now-husband William Tell picked an adorable couples costume choice for Matthew Morrison's Halloween Party in Hollywood: a tooth fairy and dentist! The lifestyle maven actually made her costume herself with just some tulle and a ribbon.
91 of 99 V Labissiere/Splash News

Kate Upton

Upton channeled Marie Antoinette for the night, but with a twist—the model and actress painted her face with Day of the Dead-style facepaint.
92 of 99 Instagram/ashleytisdale

Ashley Tisdale

“Oops I did it again..... #zombies #infected,” Tisdale captioned this photo of her and now-husband Christopher French on Instagram. The High School Musical actress was a zombie schoolgirl while her beau was a zombie priest.
93 of 99 AKM-GSI

Molly Sims

Sims invoked 1940s movie star Carmen Miranda for a party at a private residence in Beverly Hills. The model donned a slinky pink gown, oversized earrings, and an undo finished off with-what else?-a fruit arrangement.
94 of 99 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea

That hair! Azalea hit a London Halloween party costumed as Disney villain Cruella de Vil and walked the red carpet with a perfectly posed Dalmatian. Her add-on accessories? Tons of silver jewelry, red pointy-toe pumps, and silky white gloves.
95 of 99 London Entertainment /Splash News

Melissa McCarthy and Sandra Bullock

Funny girl Melissa McCarthy and gal pal Sandra Bullock partnered up incognito-style as bearded fishermen this year while taking Bullock's son Louie trick-or-treating.
96 of 99 Instagram/giseleofficial

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

There couldn't be a cuter Cowardly Lion and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz than Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen! The model shared this sweet photo on her Instagram with the caption, "Having fun with my Lion last night!"
97 of 99 Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan

It wouldn't feel like Halloween if Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan didn't get in costume! This year, the dynamic duo dressed up as Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke from their jaw-dropping VMA performance.
98 of 99 Instagram/mirandakerr

Miranda Kerr and Flynn

Kerr and her 2-year-old son Flynn celebrated Halloween together as a kitten and Superman. Kerr shared the photo on her personal Instagram and wished her followers a "Happy Halloween!"
99 of 99 Will Alexander/Stuart Castle/WENN.com

Kate Moss

Across the pond in London, Moss attended a Halloween party alongside her husband Jamie Hince dressed in an extravagant red and black gown, Day of the Dead face paint, and a black wig and headdress.

