Launch We Love (And You Will, Too): Kate Bosworth's Second Collection for Topshop

Earlier this year, actress (and avid music festival-goer) Kate Bosworth served as a consultant to Topshop's Festival collection. But for her second collaboration with the British retailer, worn-in plaid, boho-chic lace dresses and floral crowns were nowhere to be seen. America's sweetheart debuted an edgier, minimalist aesthetic that revolves around masculine-feminine silhouettes, from white leather tailored tops and sweatshirts to foil wrapped skirts. While vastly different from her first capsule, this one is surprisingly not at all discordant with her personal style, delivering a strong line-up of quality, wearable pieces. See our top five favorites from the 46-piece winter collection, available starting today at Topshop stores and topshop.com.

