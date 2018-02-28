This Is the One Oil That Fixes Dry Skin AND Hair

When you think of argan oil, an image of super shiny, bouncy hair probably comes to mind. But in the beauty world, the super ingredient is a staple in many skincare products too because of its unparalleled ability to nourish, hydrate, and moisturize.

"Argan oil is rich in fatty acids and Vitamin E, which makes it a great natural emollient and skin hydrator," says dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Hale, M.D. "Just a few drops give the skin gives the skin a dewy look." It's also a natural antioxidant that helps protect skin from environmental stressors.

The wunderkind oil is extracted from the kernels of Morocco’s argan tree (i.e. that's where MoroccanOil's name stems from), and when you spike your usual shampoo or conditioner with the oil or apply a few drops to your hair on its own, it will tame split ends and boost shine.

Here, we've rounded up our 10 favorite argan oil-infused hair and skin products to add to your routine.

