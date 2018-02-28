This Is the One Oil That Fixes Dry Skin AND Hair

InStyle Staff
InStyle Staff

When you think of argan oil, an image of super shiny, bouncy hair probably comes to mind. But in the beauty world, the super ingredient is a staple in many skincare products too because of its unparalleled ability to nourish, hydrate, and moisturize.

"Argan oil is rich in fatty acids and Vitamin E, which makes it a great natural emollient and skin hydrator," says dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Hale, M.D. "Just a few drops give the skin gives the skin a dewy look." It's also a natural antioxidant that helps protect skin from environmental stressors.

The wunderkind oil is extracted from the kernels of Morocco’s argan tree (i.e. that's where MoroccanOil's name stems from), and when you spike your usual shampoo or conditioner with the oil or apply a few drops to your hair on its own, it will tame split ends and boost shine.

Here, we've rounded up our 10 favorite argan oil-infused hair and skin products to add to your routine.

Moroccanoil Original Treatment

It's the product that launched a thousand hydrating spinoffs. Moroccanoil's original hair oil treatment nurses your strands back to health by restoring damage done by heat tools, and taming excess frizz.

Orly Argan Oil Cuticle Drops 

Sure, regular gel manicures might keep your polish chip-free longer, but they'll also rough up your cuticles. Apply a few drops of Orly's concentrated treatment on your cuticles to get them soft and smooth again. 

Briogeo Rosarco Repair Shampoo 

In addition to argan oil, Briogeo's reparative shampoo is also infused with rosehip and coconut oils, which are two other super ingredients that moisturize and condition hair. 

Coola Sunless Tan Dry Body Oil Mist 

Tired of drying sunless-tanners? Try Coola's mist which is spiked with hydrating ingredients and has a buildable finish that lasts up to three days.  

Supergoop! Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil Broad Spectrum SPF 50 

This waterproof sunscreen oil doesn't just protect skin from harmful UV rays, it's also infused with argan oil and meadowfoam to hydrate and give skin a healthy, dewy glow. 

IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm 

If you're not a fan of straight up oil treatments, try a nourishing hair balm instead. IGK's non-greasy adds softness to hair thanks to argan oil, coconut oil, and shea butter. Apply it to your ends on wet or dry hair for added hydration.

Marc Anthony Oil of Morocco Argan Oil Hairspray 

While hairspray will lock in your style, it also leaves hair dull and sticky. That's where Marc Anthony's bottle comes in. With the addition of argan oil, this hairspray actually makes strands look more glossy. 

Kiehl's Superbly Restorative Argan Body Lotion

This non-greasy lotion gives skin a moisturizing boost without leaving you feeling sticky. 

One 'N Only Argan Heat Flat Iron

While overusing most flat irons can leave hair dry and brittle, One 'N Only's straightener gives your styling routine a bit of a hot oil treatment with its argan-infused ceramic plates.

JOSIE MARAN 100% PURE ARGAN OIL

Supermodel Josie Maran knows the benefits of argan oil well, and her concentrated version for skin, hair, and nails is the purest form you'll get-without cracking open the tree's kernels yourself.

