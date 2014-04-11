Oscar de la Renta's Dreamy Spring Bridal Collection Included Gorgeous Gowns and Itty Bitty Flower Girls

Alexandra DeRosa
We can always count on Oscar de la Renta to bring some drama to the runway. And he did just that, this morning when he showed his Spring 2015 Bridal Collection to a small crowd in a high rise across the street from Bryant Park in New York City.

The drama came in small and large doses. Models walked down the runway to whimsical-yet-upbeat music in trumpet gowns with ruffles and organza A-line styles with Chantilly lace—setting the scene for a truly romantic mood. But the sweetest moments came when de la Renta sent itty bitty flower girls down the runway dressed in the most charming white organza gowns—some pleated, others polka dotted.

Oscar de la Renta's 28-look lineup proved that he caters to all brides, whether they choose to wed at the most elaborate venue or on the beach. To wit: A set of two barefoot models with floral arrangements consisting of mostly greenery hit the runway first—the latter of which was clad in a bridal bikini top and a lei. The rest of the show followed suit. Each look instilled an instant sense of escapism. Who knew we were just steps away from a bustling Bryant Park after all?

Click to browse through Oscar de la Renta's dreamy bridal collection.

1 of 28



White cotton batiste A-line gown with cotton eyelet embroidered trim
2 of 28



White cotton batiste flowergirl dress with eyelet embroidery
3 of 28



White cotton eyelet bikini, white cotton eyelet pareo
4 of 28



Ivory stretch mikado trumpet gown with ruffle back, white enamel rose earring, white enamel rose ring, and ivory satin Desi sandal
5 of 28



Ivory radzimir trumpet gown with bustle, crystal and pearl earring, feather crystal bracelet, and white point d’esprit Daryl sandal
6 of 28



Ivory silk shantung flowergirl dress with pink border
7 of 28



White rose garden Chantilly lace gown with pink organza underlay and sequin embroidery, crystal and pearl earring, silver and crystal necklace, silver and crystal ring, and white point d’esprit Daryl sandal
8 of 28



White silk faille dress with embroidered organza bodice and sleeve, white crinkle tulle veil, ivory satin Desi sandal
9 of 28



Ivory crinkle silk chiffon A-line gown, white threadwork embroidered tulle caraco and ivory satin Desi sandal
10 of 28



Ivory silk organza trumpet gown with threadwork hand embroidery, white tulle veil with ivory silk organza border, white enamel rose earring, and ivory satin Desi sandal
11 of 28



White tulle trumpet gown with floral corded Chantilly lace and bead embroidery, white tulle caraco with floral corded Chantilly lace and bead embroidery, and ivory satin Desi sandal
12 of 28



White tulle A-line gown with organza flower and sequin embroidery, white tulle caraco with organza flower and sequin embroidery, and ivory satin Desi sandal
13 of 28



White fleur embroidered tulle A-line gown with floral guipure embroidery, white tulle veil with fleur embroidery, crystal and pearl earring, white pearl necklace, and white sparkle Devon sandal
14 of 28



White organza flowergirl dress with organza ruffles
15 of 28



Ivory duchess satin trumpet gown, crystal and pearl earring, crystal and white pearl bow brooch, and ivory satin Desi sandal
16 of 28



White lace printed silk mesh organza A-line gown with fleur embroidered tulle overlay and sequin embroidery, white tulle veil, crystal vine headband, and ivory satin Desi sandal
17 of 28



Ivory silk organza A-line gown with hand threadwork embroidery, crystal and pearl earring, and ivory satin Desi sandal
18 of 28



White tulle A-line gown with pearlized print and bead embroidery, silver and white opal earring, and white point d’esprit Daryl sandal
19 of 28



White tulle flowergirl dress with pearl painted dots
20 of 28



White tulle A-line gown with taffeta origami embroidery, white tulle veil with scallop pearl detail, crystal vine headband, silver and crystal ring, and white point d’esprit Daryl sandal
21 of 28



Bluebell printed organza flowergirl dress
22 of 28



Ivory Chantilly lace A-line gown with floral corded Chantilly lace embroidery, silver and white pearl necklace with crystal tassel, and ivory satin Desi sandal
23 of 28



White silk faille ball gown with taffeta origami embroidery, crystal and white pearl earring, and ivory satin Desi sandal
24 of 28



Ivory silk shantung flowergirl dress with box pleats
25 of 28



Ivory silk organza ball gown with silk chiffon detail, crystal vine headband, silver and crystal ring, and ivory satin Desi sandal
26 of 28



White silk faille ball gown with lace appliqué and draped bustle, ivory tulle veil with lace appliqué, silver and white opal earring, crystal and white pearl ring, and white sparkle Devon sandal
27 of 28



Ivory radzimir ball gown with silk threadwork embroidery, crystal vine headband, and ivory satin Desi sandal
28 of 28



White silk faille ball gown with silver bullion embroidery, crystal vine headband, crystal and pearl earring, and white sparkle Devon sandal

