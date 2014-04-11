Oscar de la Renta's Dreamy Spring Bridal Collection Included Gorgeous Gowns and Itty Bitty Flower Girls

We can always count on Oscar de la Renta to bring some drama to the runway. And he did just that, this morning when he showed his Spring 2015 Bridal Collection to a small crowd in a high rise across the street from Bryant Park in New York City.

The drama came in small and large doses. Models walked down the runway to whimsical-yet-upbeat music in trumpet gowns with ruffles and organza A-line styles with Chantilly lace—setting the scene for a truly romantic mood. But the sweetest moments came when de la Renta sent itty bitty flower girls down the runway dressed in the most charming white organza gowns—some pleated, others polka dotted.

Oscar de la Renta's 28-look lineup proved that he caters to all brides, whether they choose to wed at the most elaborate venue or on the beach. To wit: A set of two barefoot models with floral arrangements consisting of mostly greenery hit the runway first—the latter of which was clad in a bridal bikini top and a lei. The rest of the show followed suit. Each look instilled an instant sense of escapism. Who knew we were just steps away from a bustling Bryant Park after all?

