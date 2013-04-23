Oscar de la Renta's Spring 2014 Bridal Show: Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Randy Miller
Apr 23, 2013 @ 5:15 pm

When Oscar de la Renta invited us backstage to watch the models prep for his latest bridal show, we grabbed our cameras (and iPhones) and ran. The result: Exclusive shots of the runway-ready beauty routine. And, not only did we snap (and Instagram) away, we also launched InStyle's Vine with pretty videos of the makeup regimen, ethereal hairstyling, and miles and miles of jewelry. Click above to see all of our favorite shots, and be sure to follow @InStylemagazine on Instagram and Vine to stay up-to-date with all of our chic, behind-the-scenes access.

1 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Hairstylist Yann Varin's team tousled the models locks before securing them in ethereal chignons.
2 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Romantic plaits were the order of the day for many of the models.
3 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The Le Metier de Beaute team prepared to give the models their bridal-ready looks before the show.
4 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

What's a wedding without a flower girl (or two?). The most adorable models got braided and curled before making their entrances.
5 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Does it get any more precious than these adorable bowed flats?
6 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

A variety of glosses and shadows overflowed on the makeup tables.
7 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Bridal hair inspiration alert: A bun looks all the more ethereal with a jeweled clip adorning it.
8 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

What's more romantic than lace clutches and pearls to complement Oscar de la Renta's "I Do" dresses?
9 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

What's beneath the gown? In this case it's the designer's crystal-encrusted satin peep-toes.
10 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

How romantic! Floral brooches were the ideal finishing touch for these twisted locks.
11 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The models' bouquets ranged from pretty pink blossoms to white roses and bundles of baby's breath.
12 of 12 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Moments before guests arrived, a model took one final practice walk down the runway.

