Oscar de la Renta's Spring 2014 Bridal Show: Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos

When Oscar de la Renta invited us backstage to watch the models prep for his latest bridal show, we grabbed our cameras (and iPhones) and ran. The result: Exclusive shots of the runway-ready beauty routine. And, not only did we snap (and Instagram) away, we also launched InStyle's Vine with pretty videos of the makeup regimen, ethereal hairstyling, and miles and miles of jewelry. Click above to see all of our favorite shots, and be sure to follow @InStylemagazine on Instagram and Vine to stay up-to-date with all of our chic, behind-the-scenes access.