Oscar de la Renta Just Partnered with the Coolest Brand for a Swimwear Collab

You guys, this might just be the swimwear collab to end all swimwear collabs. Luxury fashion house Oscar de la Renta and cult-favorite contemporary swimwear line Flagpole Swim has teamed up to launch a six-piece limited edition spring 2017 collection—a little slice of fashion news heaven (plus, a much-needed respite from all this talk about winter).

"We are thrilled to partner with Flagpole not only because the results of our collaboration are unique and beautiful, but also because our brands share very important values," says Alex Bolen, chief executive officer of Oscar de la Renta, in a press release. "Like us, Flagpole believes in products designed and manufactured to the highest standards of quality."

The Flagpole x Oscar de la Renta collaboration is inspired by the iconic women in the late designer's life, featuring sporty color-blocking, flirty ruffles, and playful tassels, with a vivid color palette of cayenne, gold, black, and white. It's a true marriage between signature ODLR design elements and Flagpole's resolve to deliver on-point, in-demand swim syles.

"We are extremely excited to collaborate with Oscar de la Renta for spring 17 swimwear. We have tremendous admiration for the house who for over 50 years has come to define elegance—a core value of Flagpole," say Megan Balch and Jaime Barker, co-founders of Flagpole. "Working with the Oscar team on these designs gave us the opportunity to experiment with new silhouettes and fabrications, and to incorporate ready-to-wear techniques not typically utilized in swim."

The Flagpole x Oscar de la Renta line-up (priced between $450 and $500) is available for pre-order now at oscardelarenta.com and flagpoleswim.com. Get to know all six and shop them, below.