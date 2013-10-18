Oscar de la Renta's Pink Resort Gown: Now Fit For a Bride

Andrea Cheng
Oct 18, 2013 @ 3:08 pm

There may not have been a particular source of inspiration for Oscar de la Renta's bridal collection for Fall 2014, but the designer did look to his previous lines for some help. The strapless pink dress with a Watteau train that showed in his Resort 2014 line was re-envisioned for the bride, modifying the asymmetric hemline to graze the floor, lengthening the train and swapping out the blush hue for a traditional ivory wash. Clean and minimalist at first glance, it's the wedding gown's dramatic-yet-elegant back that steals the show. The other nine dresses aren't as understated. More like confectionery creations, the rest of the collection display intricate detailing, like hand-cut cotton daisy guipure applique, all-over pearl embroidery and lace painted silk gazar. Click through to see Oscar de la Renta's entire 10-piece bridal line-up that had us saying, "I do."

1 of 10 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

Sweetheart invisible tulle neckline ball gown. White silk threadwork scrolls and flowers appliqued on white pleated tulle
2 of 10 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

Strapless ball gown layered with pleated tulle. Appliqued with hand cut white cotton daisy and lily guipure motifs
3 of 10 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

Sweetheart invisible tulle neckline A-line gown. Ivory silk gazar with light cotton corded rose Chantilly lace applique, top layer is re-embroidered floral bouquet lace on tulle
4 of 10 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

Ruched bodice ball gown with all over pearl embroidery
5 of 10 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

Sweetheart strapless trumpet gown with hand cut white cotton daisy guipure applique with a subtle degrade on tulle. Horsehair flounces cascade from the knee. Lined in white corded pansy Chantilly lace
6 of 10 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

Sweetheart strapless trumpet gown. Layered white lace printed ivory silk gazar, tulle and hand cut and appliqued peony Chantilly lace
7 of 10 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

Strapless modified A-line ivory silk radzimir gown with medium length cascading Watteau train and gathered tulle back detail
8 of 10 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

Strapless trumpet off white silk faille gown with re-embroidered ivory lace applique peplum and cascading flounced train
9 of 10 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

Strapless modified A-line ivory silk radzimir gown with long Watteau train
10 of 10 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

Sweetheart ball gown in ivory silk organza, tulle and re-embroidered floral bouquet lace

