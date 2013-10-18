Oscar de la Renta's Pink Resort Gown: Now Fit For a Bride

There may not have been a particular source of inspiration for Oscar de la Renta's bridal collection for Fall 2014, but the designer did look to his previous lines for some help. The strapless pink dress with a Watteau train that showed in his Resort 2014 line was re-envisioned for the bride, modifying the asymmetric hemline to graze the floor, lengthening the train and swapping out the blush hue for a traditional ivory wash. Clean and minimalist at first glance, it's the wedding gown's dramatic-yet-elegant back that steals the show. The other nine dresses aren't as understated. More like confectionery creations, the rest of the collection display intricate detailing, like hand-cut cotton daisy guipure applique, all-over pearl embroidery and lace painted silk gazar. Click through to see Oscar de la Renta's entire 10-piece bridal line-up that had us saying, "I do."

