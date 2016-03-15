12 Showstopping Dresses from the New Exhibit Honoring the Late Oscar de la Renta

"Clothes are about ornamentation. That’s what catches the eye,” the late Oscar de la Renta told InStyle in 2007. And over the course of five decades in the fashion industry, the influential designer did much more than catch our eye as he outfitted everyone from Hillary Clinton to Sarah Jessica Parker in his elaborate creations.

Now, the de Young Museum is honoring de la Renta’s life and career with the exhibit, "Oscar de la Renta: The Retrospective." Curated by André Leon Talley, a close friend of the designer, the exhibition features over 130 ensembles that detail de la Renta’s rise to fashion fame from Spain. Starting with his early work, pieces are organized by influences (Spanish, Eastern, Russian, garden), daywear and eveningwear.

And since he is best known for his detailed and feminine evening gowns, some of the designer's most memorable red carpet moments will also be on display, including looks worn by Penélope Cruz (above), Amy Adams, and Taylor Swift.

"Oscar de la Renta: The Retrospective" is open now through May 30, 2016 at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. Can’t make it to the exhibit? Check out the 12 most amazing Oscar de la Renta dresses from the retrospective below.

