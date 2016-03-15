12 Showstopping Dresses from the New Exhibit Honoring the Late Oscar de la Renta

Courtesy New Museum
Jennifer Ferrise
Mar 15, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

"Clothes are about ornamentation. That’s what catches the eye,” the late Oscar de la Renta told InStyle in 2007. And over the course of five decades in the fashion industry, the influential designer did much more than catch our eye as he outfitted everyone from Hillary Clinton to Sarah Jessica Parker in his elaborate creations.

Now, the de Young Museum is honoring de la Renta’s life and career with the exhibit, "Oscar de la Renta: The Retrospective." Curated by André Leon Talley, a close friend of the designer, the exhibition features over 130 ensembles that detail de la Renta’s rise to fashion fame from Spain. Starting with his early work, pieces are organized by influences (Spanish, Eastern, Russian, garden), daywear and eveningwear.

And since he is best known for his detailed and feminine evening gowns, some of the designer's most memorable red carpet moments will also be on display, including looks worn by Penélope Cruz (above), Amy Adams, and Taylor Swift.

"Oscar de la Renta: The Retrospective" is open now through May 30, 2016 at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. Can’t make it to the exhibit? Check out the 12 most amazing Oscar de la Renta dresses from the retrospective below.

1 of 12 Courtesy New Museum

Summer 1967

Yellow cotton and synthetic matelassé dress with metallic ribbon and bead appliqué.

2 of 12 Courtesy New Museum

Fall 1968

Black silk crepe cocktail dress with white satin, galloon edging, and bead embellishment.

3 of 12 Courtesy New Museum

Summer 1982

Hand-painted silk crepe de chine caftan.

4 of 12 Courtesy New Museum

Fall 1999

Oscar de la Renta for Pierre Balmain black silk velvet evening dress with white silk embroidery and appliqué.
 

5 of 12 Courtesy New Museum

December 2002

Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in a printed chiné silk taffeta evening dress and wrap.

6 of 12 Courtesy New Museum

January 2005

Former First Lady Laura Bush, with President George W. Bush, in a white Oscar de la Renta day ensemble.

7 of 12 Courtesy New Museum

Fall 2005

Gold silk net evening dress with sequin embroidery.

8 of 12 Courtesy New Museum

Resort 2012

White silk faille evening dress with red and green silk embroidery and appliqué.

9 of 12 Courtesy New Museum

February 2013

Amy Adams at the 2013 Oscars in a pale blue silk tulle evening gown.

10 of 12 Courtesy New Museum

Fall 2013

The designer at his fall 2013 show with models in silk faille evening dresses with metallic embroidery.

11 of 12 Courtesy New Museum

Fall 2013

Printed silk velvet coat with a fox fur trim over a colorblock dress.

12 of 12 Courtesy New Museum

May 2014

Sarah Jessica Parker at the Met Gala in a duchesse satin and velvet evening dress with "Oscar de la Renta" signature.

