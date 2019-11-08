Oprah Called Spanx’s Founder Personally to Thank Her for Making These ‘Perfect’ Pants

Image zoom Instagram/Spanx

We love a good celebrity friendship, but we love a good pair of work pants even more. Lucky for us, this story has both.

Just this morning, Oprah dropped her highly-anticipated annual list of ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things,’ in which she lists her top products, from gifts to things to buy for yourself, that are all immediately shoppable. Among the 79 items that made the cut this year were a pair of pants so comfortable and flattering, they inspired Oprah to personally call up the creator and “applaud” her for making them. Naturally, they were Spanx’s Perfect Black Pants.

“When I first saw these ultraflattering pants, I immediately called Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, to applaud her,” Oprah wrote in her endorsement of the work-perfect trousers. “In sizes XS to 3X, they have built-in tummy control, so you don’t need to wear compression gear underneath — you’re already Spanxed!”

We’ve already seen for ourselves just how comfortable and figure-skimming the four-piece collection of pants are, so we’re not surprised to hear Oprah loves them just as much. The smoothing ponte fabric pants come in four styles — cropped flare, skinny, ankle, and high-rise flare — so you can find a cut that suits your preference.

Following the Oprah endorsement, we’re anticipating a windfall of interest in the office-appropriate bottoms, so if you want to snap up a pair yourself, you have to act fast. Shop the Perfect Black Pants from $100 to $145 at Spanx.com.