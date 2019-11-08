Amazon’s Viral Coat Is Now Officially Oprah-Approved

Image zoom Instagram/AmazonFashion

With 7,000+ exuberant reviews, countless articles, and an Instagram account dedicated to its existence, it’s not like you needed another reason to want the Amazon coat. But, like all great things that come when you least expect them, here’s another: Oprah’s a fan.

In fact, not only is she a fan, she’s crowned the viral Orolay down jacket in question one of her “favorite things.” Today at 9 a.m. ET, the inimitable lifestyle mogul released her much-anticipated yearly list of recommended gifts, unambiguously dubbed ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things.’ The acclaimed puffer coat, along with 78 other immediately shoppable items, earned a spot.

“It’s flattering, warm, comes in sizes up to 5X, has adjustable side zips, and costs way less than it appears,” the internet’s mom writes in her in-book blurb. The coat typically retails for $140 (even though Oprah thinks it makes you look very expensive, ta), but, to celebrate the release of OFT, you can get it for 20 percent off right now.

It’s okay if you’re freaking out right now — we are too.

Shop the Oprah-approved, viral sensation that is the Amazon coat for just $112 at Amazon.com.