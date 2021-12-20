The Ultra-Flattering Pants Oprah and Fashion Editors Love Are the Cheapest They've Been All Year

Part of the appeal of these pants is that they look like elegant trousers but are as comfy as your go-to sweats. They're made from a buttery-soft, move-with-you ponte fabric that looks so elevated and feels so good on. They also have a bit of shaping support at the stomach and a high-waisted cut for a flattering shape (no muffin tops!) Plus, the sequin side stripe on the on-sale PBP feels very in-line with upcoming festivities.