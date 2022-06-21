The Ultra-Flattering Version of Oprah's Go-To Spanx Pants Is on Sale for $40 Off

Even if you're not an Oprah fan (a crime in my book), you have to admit she has taste, especially when it comes to comfy clothes that make you look put together. Take the bottoms that won her heart — and a spot on the 2019 Oprah's Favorite Things list, for instance: So incredibly soft and flattering that witchcraft may be involved, the Spanx Perfect Pant is, as the name suggests, pretty perfect.

"When I first saw these ultra-flattering pants, I immediately called Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, to applaud her," Oprah wrote of the original Perfect Pant. "In sizes XS to 3X, they have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed!" Over the years, these pull-on bottoms have only become better with added colors, plus an iteration with a leg-elongating piped detail that's currently $38 off.

Courtesy

Shop now: $90 (Originally $128); spanx.com

Available in classic black and navy blue, The Perfect Pant in Ankle Piped Skinny contours your booty with the brand's signature lifting design, and even adds slimming compression with a hidden shaping feature. Plus, four-way stretch and soft, wrinkle-proof fabric will keep you comfortable and looking on point throughout the day.

Better still, so many of Spanx's other best-selling bottoms are also on sale for 30 percent off, like the Seamless Cropped Leggings, which go beyond your average pair of workout tights (and not just because Jennifer Garner is a fan). Like the Perfect Pant, these stretchy bottoms give you an instant butt-lift and provide a flattering fit thanks to a compressive waistband.

Courtesy

Shop now: $48, (Originally $68); spanx.com

Not to be overlooked are the Ankle Skinny Jeans, which come in three lengths and feature a comfy, ultra-soft denim material and pull-on design you won't want to take off. Another highlight of the sale? The Stretch Twill Cropped Wide-Leg Pant, a trendy silhouette that can fit seamlessly into a workday or weekend wardrobe. Shop these favorites and more for 30 percent off.

Courtesy

Shop now: $90, (Originally $128); spanx.com

Courtesy

Shop now:, $90, (Originally $128); spanx.com