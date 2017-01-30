Opening Ceremony Designs Ballet Costumes Like You've Never Seen Before

"How did they get all these fashion people to see the ballet?" remarked my seatmate. I would argue, who wouldn't want to see the ballet? But that's besides the point. She's talking about editors seated in every direction I turn and the stars peppered throughout the audience (I spot Meg Ryan two rows ahead of me, Leigh Lezark at the corner of my eye, and I know Solange and Maggie Gyllenhaal are around somewhere).

But the answer to her question was actually quite very simple: Everyone wanted to see Opening Ceremony's collaboration with choreographer Justin Peck of the New York City Ballet on Saturday night. In another one of its famous unconventional moves, the contemporary-cool brand had decided to give up its New York Fashion Week spot and instead, host a night at the ballet, held at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch theater, where showgoers were treated to two rather traditional ballet performances—Fearful Symmetries and The Shimmering Asphalt—and one unconventional fashion show masqueraded as a ballet that acted as a celebration of diversity: The Times Are Racing.

Designed by Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Opening Ceremony, the custom looks break free of traditional ballet costumes: leotards are replaced with crop tops and denim cut-offs; tights, with skinny jeans (or were those jeggings?); ballet shoes, with sneakers; skin-skimming tops, with muscle tanks emblazoned with take-action, politically charged words, like "Defy," "Protest," "Fights," "Act," and "Change," which seemed to weigh heavy with significance, given today's tumultuous political climate.

And finally, to round out the whole experience, the Opening Ceremony spring 2017 collection, which was inspired by the New York City Ballet collab, is now available at openingceremony.com.