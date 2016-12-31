An Easy Look for a Low-Key New Year's Eve

Shop the look: 1. Frame denim, $375; net-a-porter.com 2. Baublebar earrings, $36; baublebar.com. 3. River Island coat, $140; riverisland.com 4. Topshop heels, $100; topshop.com 5. Zara, $50; zara.com 6. Catbird rings, $20 each; catbirdnyc.com

If you plan on ringing in the new year on a low-key note, we feel you. Why torture ourselves with the usual New Year’s Eve traditions? I mean, confetti blasts, jam-packed spaces, deafening noises, and staying up past midnight? No, thank you. So for those who are celebrating with a small get-together or just simply chillin’ at home, here’s a no-fuss look for your no-fuss night.

A good rule of thumb for NYE dressing is just wear something sparkly. Dress up a pair of velvet trousers (aka the closest thing to sweats that aren’t sweats) with a glitter sweater and some glimmering jewelry, then boom. You’re New Year’s Eve ready. I guess you’ll need some shoes, too, so how about these satin and crystal-encrusted mules that’ll make you look like you actually tried when all you really did was simply slide them on? How’s that for low-key.