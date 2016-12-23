This Effortless Look Will Take You From Airport to Dinner

Shop the look: 1. Michael Kors tote, $1,090; shopbop.com 2. Baublebar earrings, $32, baublebar.com 3. Joseph sweater, $410; matchesfashion.com 4. The Row coat, $1,828; matchesfashion.com 5. MR by Man Repeller shoes, $350; net-a-porter.com 6. Clare V clutch, $235; net-a-porter.com 7. J. Crew denim, $115; jcrew.com

At least you’re admitting it to yourself—your travel itinerary is unfair. But I guess that’s what you get for booking holiday travel last minute (let’s add that to the list of Things We Promise Ourselves to Never Do Again But Will Inevitably Do Again). So now your travel plans have you hopping off the plane with just enough time to make it to holiday dinner—no wardrobe change included.

Sure, it’s a challenge, but not an impossible one. All you’ll need is your go-to black denim and an easy but stylish top—like, say, a turtleneck sweater (bonus points if it has chic asymmetrical detailing like this one we’ve picked out). Slip into some fancy flats (because in this situation, ain’t nobody got time for heels) and swap out your carry-on tote for a glimmering clutch. Easy-peasy.