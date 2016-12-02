The Gucci Girl's Guide to Dressing for the Movies

Shop the look: 1. H&M sweater, $119; hm.com 2. Isabel Marant watch, $850; net-a-porter.com 3. H&M jeans, $40; hm.com 4. Gucci bag, $2,890; net-a-porter.com 5. Zara boots, $179; zara.com 6. Mango jacket, $80; mango.com

Congrats on making it all the way to Friday! We mean that sincerely. Surviving the workweek is no easy feat when you’ve got friends to see, movies to watch, and books to read. So many self-indulgent recreational activities, yet so little weekday time. If you’re kicking off the weekend this Friday night with a trip to the movie theater, we’ve got you covered. Take your casual Friday jeans with you and cozy up in a chic, ruffled sweater—add on a soft bomber jacket (bonus if it boasts a maximalist print) for extra snuggles. This chain-embellished carry-all is a stunning contender for sneaking in your own theater snacks. And if security asks to check your bag, just pretend you don’t know how to undo the golden push-clasp.