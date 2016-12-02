The Gucci Girl's Guide to Dressing for the Movies

Courtesy
Callie Turner (Text) and Kim Duong (Market)
Dec 02, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Shop the look: 1. H&M sweater, $119; hm.com 2. Isabel Marant watch, $850; net-a-porter.com 3. H&M jeans, $40; hm.com 4. Gucci bag, $2,890; net-a-porter.com 5. Zara boots, $179; zara.com 6. Mango jacket, $80; mango.com 

Congrats on making it all the way to Friday! We mean that sincerely. Surviving the workweek is no easy feat when you’ve got friends to see, movies to watch, and books to read. So many self-indulgent recreational activities, yet so little weekday time. If you’re kicking off the weekend this Friday night with a trip to the movie theater, we’ve got you covered. Take your casual Friday jeans with you and cozy up in a chic, ruffled sweater—add on a soft bomber jacket (bonus if it boasts a maximalist print) for extra snuggles. This chain-embellished carry-all is a stunning contender for sneaking in your own theater snacks. And if security asks to check your bag, just pretend you don’t know how to undo the golden push-clasp.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!