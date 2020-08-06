Supermodels Love This Affordable Swimwear Line Made Out of Plastic Bottles

There’s nothing the internet loves more than a photo of Audrey Hepburn or Sophia Loren in a swimsuit. It’s the type of image that never grows old. It’s the type of image that people look at while sighing deeply and exhaling “mood.”
If there ever was a time to channel vintage swimwear, it would be the summer of 2020. While neon was trending last year, there really isn’t a need for flashy colors this year when no one is really going to be seeing you anyway. Instead of standing out, the theme for the summer seems to be channeling another place entirely to forget about where we currently are. Which is unfortunately still 2020 (sorry).
Sustainable and affordable swimwear brand Ookioh has been popular amongst celebrities and Instagram personalities for a while now. Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Elsa Hosk wore the brand’s bright green and blue suits all summer last year. This year though, its most anticipated swimsuits weren’t nearly as loud but more subtle and simple, designed by celebrity stylist Rachael Wang.
The Rachael Wang x Ookioh swimsuit collection is exactly the type of thing Audrey Hepburn or Sofia Loren would wear. It’s beautiful and simple, inspired by the 1980s and made from 100 percent post-consumer waste like recycled nylon and plastic bottles. It’s an ode to “all bodies and bodies of water,” even the ones you may only be able to get to while scrolling through Instagram.
The collection includes a simple one piece for under $200 in both black and white that features a low back with a bow that falls at the base of your spine. There are three different two-piece swimsuits that come in either black, white, or a deep green. The flattering Dead Sea Bottom is inspired by its namesake and meant to be worn high on the leg. The Milos bottom is reminiscent of a Greek statue who wouldn’t dare to be seen in anything other than a flattering cut all around. The Atitla’n Top’s exposed underwire cups are meant to mimic the architecture of the Guatemalan highlands.
So not only does this collection have a transformative vintage feel but it’s the only swimwear out right now that feels like a fresh breath of air on the vacation we can’t have right now. Mood.