The Sold-Out Swimsuit Kylie and Khloé Twinned In Is Finally Available for Pre-Order

Image zoom Instagram/KhloeKardashian

A singular KarJenner endorsement can be an enormous boost for a brand of any size. So what happens when TWO separate family members show their support of a small, independent label? Well, it goes absolutely viral.

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian both posted instagrams posing in the same one-piece swimsuit from Onia’s collaborative collection with blogger Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What. Kylie snapped herself in the belted, cow-print maillot back in January while celebrating daughter Stormi’s first birthday extravaganza. Just last week, Khloé shared a pic of herself glamming it up along the white sand beaches of Turks & Caicos.

The Danielle, as the now Insta-famous suit is called, has been impossible to get your hands on ever since Kylie first ‘grammed it (we’re guessing Khloé was able to pull some strings to get her own). Finally, though, Onia has relisted the swimsuit on its site for pre-order, and is scheduled to ship out orders as early as June 12.

With the sign off from two prominent members of America’s most-watched family, we’re inclined to crown the Danielle the swimsuit of the summer. Mark our words — just like that silk, leopard print skirt was all over our feeds last year, you can expect Onia’s instantly recognizable cow print to absolutely dominate this season.

As with any piece that goes absolutely viral, even the pre-ordered sizes of Onia’s Danielle suit are beginning to sell out. It’s currently available in sizes XS to L, but unfortunately XL has been completely snatched up.

Shop the suit with the dual-Kardashian sign-off for $195 at Onia.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $195; onia.com