In the swimwear sphere, teeny-tiny triangle bikinis have been in the spotlight for as long as we can remember. But this summer especially, they face fierce competition from their traditional counterpart: the one-piece. These new, trendy maillots, though, aren't anything like the prudish shapes of old. Instead, these new styles boast cool cut-outs, cutaway silhouettes, deep-plunge necklines, and straps that go every which way. They're eye-catching and all, but are they actually flattering on real women?

We tapped swim geniuses Sabra Krock, creative director of Everything But Water, and Morgan Curtis, the mastermind behind cult-favorite swim brand Solid and Striped, to give us shopping pointers and recommendations for every kind of body type and concern, from short torsos to plus-size.

And if there's only one thing you should take away when it comes to shopping for these on-trend one-pieces, it's this: Avoid cut-outs that target the hips and stomach. "Cut-outs on love handles and stomachs are not flattering," Curtis warns. "If you do want a suit with a cut-out, look for one that sits right below the bust line—that's the most flattering area on everyone." Duly noted. Ahead, study and shop the best one-pieces for you.

