Olivia Wilde Wore the Affordable Shoe Brand That’s About to Blow Up

Olivia Wilde has been in the news a lot lately — and for a number of different reasons. She's reportedly dating Harry Styles (tears are streaming, we know), she recently twinned with Jennifer Garner in a pair of Mother jeans, and now, she's made headlines again because of a pair of cool white sneakers.
We know, we know: White sneakers? What's so special about them? Well, Wilde is a woman with good taste (ahem, Styles, guys), so there's no doubt that the footwear in question is a 10 out of 10 based on looks alone. Wilde's Franco Sarto Lazer Platform Sneakers have a sleek, simple silhouette with a snake-embossed upper, a chunky platform sole, a contrasting back pull tab, and a no-fuss slip-on design that makes them ideal when you need to be out the door in five seconds flat. Because sometimes we really don't have time to tie those laces.
Wilde has been keen to her tried-and-true Converse low-tops for years, making this footwear switch all the more noteworthy. It's worth mentioning, though, that these new Franco Sarto kicks have many of the same qualities of the retro classic, like the casual-cool look, the versatility, and the ease of wear.
Wilde's Franco Sarto kicks are also on the more affordable end of celeb-loved footwear. We know the kicks stars step out wearing can range drastically, but Wilde's slip-ons retail for less than $100, with several iterations of the Lazer Platform — like these snake print ones or this black-and-white pair — going for less than $60 at Nordstrom right now. Unsurprisingly, styles are selling out.
If you're not yet familiar with Franco Sarto, it's time to commit the brand to memory because it's about to blow up — in part due to Wilde's outing, but also because it offers top-quality, luxe-looking shoes without the designer price tag. And who doesn't want that? You'll find variety among its offerings, whether that's a stylish platform boot or a spring-friendly sandal, making the footwear label all the more intriguing.
If you want a slice of what Wilde has in terms of style (not Styles, though, sorry!), shop her exact Franco Sarto sneakers, plus other cool kicks from the brand, below.
