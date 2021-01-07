Olivia Wilde Is the Latest A-Lister to Wear These Classic $50 Sneakers
She may be dating Harry Styles, but she has the same shoes as you.
We’re a week into the new year, but so far, the only resolution I’ve made is to stan Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ rumored relationship like my life depends on it. Both are fashion icons in their own right, and the outfits they’ve worn together so far have given us plenty to discuss. Right now, all I can think about are the $50 Converse sneakers Wilde wore last weekend.
The pair was spotted out and about together in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday. Styles kept it as casual as we’ve ever seen him in a paint-splattered hoodie, sweatpants, and bright pink beanie. Wilde, on the other hand, opted for a more polished look, donning a $375 argyle sweater by La Ligne with velvety brown slacks and, of course, her pristine white Chuck Taylors.
Shop now: $50; zappos.com
The actress and director is the latest on a long list of celebrities making the case for a Converse revival. Other devotees of the classic shoes include Bella Hadid, Julia Roberts, and even Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Put simply, there’s a reason why the brand hasn’t changed its styles in over 100 years.
A-listers aren’t the only ones who are obsessed. Wilde’s exact All Star Core Ox low-tops have received thousands of glowing reviews from everyday shoppers, who say the sneakers are about as reliable as they come. “A flat out classic,” one wrote. “Seriously, you can not go wrong with classic Chucks. They look good new, they look good old, they look good falling apart.”
You can grab Wilde’s affordable Converse sneakers on Zappos now. In addition to white, they’re available in versatile colors like navy blue, maroon, and black. No matter which pair you choose, you’ll secure free shipping with your order.
