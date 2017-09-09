Olivia Palermo on Her Banana Republic Capsule Collection—And Making Boring Look Chic

Wearing her new Banana Republic collection, street-style star Olivia Palermo can’t escape the cameras—even while … ironing.

VIDEO: Olivia Palermo Dresses InStyle Staffers In Her New Collection

For someone who gets photographed every time she leaves the house, Palermo says she feels no pressure. “I dress for myself,” she declares. “That’s what’s most important.” Still, others can’t help but take notice—her haute bohemian–meets-boarding school babe outfits are the stuff of Pinterest legend.

Banana Republic agrees that the girl’s got style: The label tapped her as its women’s ambassador last fall, and this month sees Palermo’s designer début for the brand with a 70-item strong capsule collection that includes sharp military coats and floaty maxidresses crafted from luxe Italian fabric.

“I took their key pieces and elevated them,” she says. “So they’re basics, but special basics.” In this shoot, Palermo demonstrates how these looks can turn the most mundane tasks into full-on fashion moments. As she puts it: “You should never waste a good outfit, even if you don’t leave the house.”

