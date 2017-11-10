Olivia Culpo’s Guide to Holiday Dressing

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—and dressing for it is half the fun. At least according to Olivia Culpo.

“I love to get all dressed up and throw parties around the holidays,” says Culpo, who was in N.Y.C. this week co-hosting her first big bash of the season with Stella Artois. “I grew up in a big Italian family, and we were always having people come over to celebrate. So now it just comes natural to me.”

Culpo’s favorite ways to celebrate this time of year include making her famous homemade biscotti, and of course, mixing and matching a bunch of chic and festive looks to carry her all the way through New Year’s Day.

Topping her wish list of late? Cozy sweater dresses, sleek over-the-knee boots, and, yes, lots of red. Read on for eight ways the street style star conquers every holiday party in style.

