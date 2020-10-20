Olive & June Just Dropped a Winter Nail Polish Collection That’s Perfect for the Holidays
Over the past few weeks, the nail-care geniuses behind at-home manicure brand Olive & June have blessed us. First, we got the advent calendar, filled with mini versions of its long-lasting polish, easy-to-use tools, and Poppy nail polish handle. One week later, Olive & June launched dry drops, which the brand says cut the polish’s drying time in half. And now, the Winter Collection has arrived.
It consists of six jewel-toned nail polishes, plus Olive & June’s first two glitter formulas. And like all of the brand’s seasonal launches, this new collection is bound to sell out fast. You can purchase each new shade individually, buy all eight as a set, or revamp your entire at-home mani setup with the limited-edition mirrored Winter Collection Studio Box, which comes with a special emerald green Poppy and all of the brand’s essential nail-care tools.
Shop now: $94; oliveandjune.com
While the holiday season may feel far away, the new Winter Collection polish colors are getting us in the festive spirit. They range from deep navy and maroon to bright pink and turquoise and even include sparkly gold and silver. If you’ve given up nail appointments during the pandemic, these polish colors will help you achieve a salon-quality holiday mani from home.
The new collection also makes a great gift for the nail polish lovers in your life. For $94, you can get the entire Winter Collection Studio Box, which comes in beautiful, ready-to-gift packaging. If you’re just looking to purchase the polish, you can get the Winter Set for $72, which includes all the new colors and the brand’s signature top coat.
It’s never too early to start holiday shopping, and we’re here to tell you that this seasonal collection won’t last for long. Grab yours before it’s too late.
Shop now: $72; oliveandjune.com
