This Minimalist Swimsuit Looks So Expensive, But It Only Costs $18

The apex of minimalist style is, arguably, the turtleneck. And it’s not just Elizabeth Holmes’ tribute to Steve Jobs we’re referring to. Countless fashion icons from Victoria Beckham to Celine Dion have adopted the sleek style as a staple in their ever-evolving wardrobes.

And so it makes sense that 2019’s most high-style swimsuit mirrors that same, well, high style. The high-neck swimsuit does justice to the modest silhouette with extra coverage that accentuates as it covers up. The length of fabric draws the eye up, elongating your torso, and the inward-cut openings will make you look like you have #MichelleObamaArms.

The right swimsuit can be hard to find, so we’re willing to spend money when necessary. Today, though, we’ve found the absolute unicorn of swimsuits: a flattering, high-neck one-piece that’s on sale for just $18. This gorgeous maillot features a full coverage bottom and an extremely cute tie back that adds a kick of character.

Found at OldNavy.com, the Tie-Neck Swimsuit usually sells for $45, but for today only you can get it in Bluest Violet and Multi Stripe for $18 (60 percent off!), or in Blackjack and Rainbow for $40. What’s more, this elegant, minimalist suit is available in sizes XS to XXL — but if you want to shop it, you have to act fast because some colors are already selling out in size XS.

Shop this epic deal before it jumps back to full price at midnight tonight.

