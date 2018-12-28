These Celebrity-Loved Jeans Are On Sale for $25 Today

Image zoom Timur Emek/Getty Images

If you think you have to spend $100 to get a solid pair of denim, you clearly haven’t heard about Old Navy’s Rockstar Jeans. This universally flattering style is basically the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants to celebs like Blake Lively, Rachel Bilson, and Kate Bosworth, who have all been spotted in them. It’s not just their great genes they have in common, it’s also their great jeans.

On a typical day, these butt- and thigh-sculpting jeans cost $35 to $45, which is already an amazing value, but Old Navy is feeling super generous with its After-Christmas Sale — we’re getting an even more amazing deal on the celeb-loved jeans. From now through January 2, you can buy the Rockstars for the super-low price of $25.

The savings are so huge that you can get up to three pairs for the price of one, or around eight pairs for the price of a single pair of 7 for All Mankind Jeans, which typically cost around $200.

Whether you’re stocking up on denim in volume, or just want to try out this winning style yourself, today is the absolute best day to add some Rockstars to your cart. Scroll down to see our favorite styles to scoop up before they’re gone and shop the huge sitewide sale happening at OldNavy.com.

To buy: $25 (Originally $35); oldnavy.com

To buy: $25 (Originally $35); oldnavy.com

To buy: $25 (Originally $40); oldnavy.com

To buy: $25 (Originally $35); oldnavy.com

To buy: $25 (Originally $40); oldnavy.com