Old Navy Just Made a Huge Change to Its Annual $1 Flip-Flop Sale

Every year, we eagerly sit at our computers hoping that Old Navy's website doesn't crash during the $1 flip-flop sale. But this year, things are going to be a lot different.

Old Navy's brick and mortar locations are about to turn into a Black Friday-worthy battleground filled with money-saving customers because the deals won't be available online this year. (I know—sad face.) We're going to have to work a little harder to enjoy the discount. In-store sales like this can get really crazy, so you might want to set your alarms and line-up at your favorite location before doors open.

Old Navy also gave the discount event a new name, calling it the One Dolla Holla Sale. Seems fitting, especially since shoppers will probably be yelling and screaming throughout the stores. We're just hoping there will be enough inventory for everyone because Old Navy is putting a 10-pair limit on each customer.

But at the end of the day, one important detail still remains the same: the low prices ($1 for solid-colored sandals and $2 for printed options). So mark your calendars. Come June 23, its show time.