October Deals & Steals

Cotton Shirt, Coldwater Creek, $56 after discount (originally $70); coldwatercreek.com DETAILSReceive 20% off this item (offer is exclusive of tax and shipping). Enter promo codeat checkout. Offer valid from August 22nd to October 17th.One offer per transaction. Not valid on previous purchases, for Coldwater Creek gift cards, in Outlet stores or at Coldwater Creek Spas. May not be combined with any other Offer Code or discount. In the event of a return or exchange, the amount refunded will equal the actual merchandise purchase price paid. No cash value.