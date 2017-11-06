October Deals & Steals

20% off this Jonathan Martin Dress
Time Inc. Digital Studio
20% off all purchases on shoplesnouvelles.com
Courtesy of Les Nouvelles
20% off all purchases on robynrhodes.com
Courtesy of Robyn Rhodes
20% off all purchases on jenniferzeuner.com
Courtesy of Jennifer Zeuner
20% off all purchases on tarynrose.com
Courtesy of Taryn Rose
20% off all purchases on fullumandholt.com
Courtesy of Fullum and Holt
20% off all purchases on nashelle.com
Courtesy of Nashelle
20% off all purchases on elaineturner.com
Courtesy of Elaine Turner
20% off all purchases on dyaccessories.com
Courtesy of D&Y
20% off all purchases on giulionyc.net
Courtesy of Giulio NYC
20% off this Curations with Stefani Greenfield Vest
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Win one of 100 Bijoux Terner Clutches
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Win one of 100 Only Need Me Tees from the Britt Bardo for mark collection
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Win one of 100 Carlos Falchi for Target Cross-Body Collage Bags
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Win one of 100 Citizens of Humanity Rayon Kama Tanks
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Win one of 100 Becca Mascaras from glow.com
Courtesy of Glow
1 of 17
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 of 16 Time Inc. Digital Studio
Win one of 100 Only Need Me Tees from the Britt Bardo for mark collection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement