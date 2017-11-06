October Deals & Steals

14 of 16 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Win one of 100 Carlos Falchi for Target Cross-Body Collage Bags

Target guarantees to fulfill 100 Carlos Falchi for Target Cross-Body Collage bags *, as featured in the Oct issue of InStyle and posted at InStyle.com. Target will award the Carlos Falchi for Target Cross-Body Collage Bags to the first 100 InStyle readers that submit their completed requests to CFforTarget@lsagency.com. Requests must include: full name, mailing address and phone number. Limit one free bag per email address. Requests must be received between September 21st until October 30th and only the first 100 email requests submitted will receive a free Carlos Falchi for Target bag. * Carlos Falchi for Target Faux Snakeskin Cross-Body Collage Bag in Gray, $24.99.