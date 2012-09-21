October Deals & Steals

Sep 21, 2012 @ 11:57 am
Oct Deals and Steals
20% Off Statement Watch!
Coated aluminum watch, TKO Orlogi, $120 after discount (originally $150); tkowatches.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off the entire site. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from September 17th to October 31st.
20% Off Peplum Dress!
Polyester ponte dress with faux leather, The Limited, $78 after discount (originally $98); thelimited.com.

DETAILS
Receive 20% off dresses. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from September 17th to October 31st.
