October 5-11

Oct 19, 2009 @ 11:37 am
Try On Fall's Hottest Hairstyle
Try On Fall's Hottest Hairstyle
Beachy waves are a thing of the past. This fall, you're obsessed with long straight hair and blunt bangs. How do we know? Well, for starters, InStyle.com readers tried on Vanessa Hudgens's edgy look (from our Makeover issue!) over 100,000 times last month! Maybe you'd look better with Reese Witherspoon's signature style. Or perhaps you like Jennifer Lopez's wispy fringe. Find the perfect bangs for you by test-driving the prettiest celebrity examples in our Hollywood Makeover! Actually cutting your hair? That's up to you.

Try on Reese Witherspoon's bangs
Try on Jennifer Lopez's fringe
Try on all bang styles

-Hannah Morrill
Lee Broomfield; Gilbert Flores/Celebrityphoto; Jun Sato/WireImage
Kristen Bell in Marchesa - Beyonce in Malandrino - What's Right Now
Who Looked Hot This Week?
It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Kristen Bell in a romantic Marchesa mini, Beyonce in a frilly Malandrino dress, Lea Michele in a skin-tight Zac Posen sheath, Malin Akerman in a sultry chiffon gown and Kim Kardashian in a curve-flaunting gray number.

Watch the video and decide for yourself!

- Betony Toht
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Fergie in Robert Lee Morris - What's Right Now - Fergie's Major Tour Jewelry
Fergie's Major Tour Jewelry
When it comes to bringing the "Boom Boom Pow," few people do it better than Fergie. While on tour, the Black Eyed Pea has been wearing some standout cuffs from jewelry designer Robert Lee Morris. She stacks the classic silver cuff with a one-of-a-kind windowpane design for a look that is both futuristic and timeless-nothing "2000 and late" for her!

Long cuff, Robert Lee Morris, $750; at RobertLeeMorris.com.

-Betony Toht
Stephen Harman/Newspix/Rex; Courtesy of Robert Lee Morris
Ashley Tisdale - Katy Perry - Stars Dish On Halloween Costumes
Stars Dish On Halloween Costumes
Her every day ensembles have enough unique flair to be costumes on their own, so it's no surprise that Katy Perry is already on the lookout for the perfect Halloween look. She recently tweeted about a costume idea she's considering, “I just interviewed @Karl_Lagerfeld... he was so lovely. I think I'll be him for Halloween-collar, boots, gloves and all!” The quirky singing sensation isn’t the only one piecing together her outfit for October 31st. Before deleting her twitter account Miley Cyrus messaged to Ashley Tisdale saying, “Who are you gonna be for Halloween? I'm Pocahontas." Tisdale promptly responded, “Alice in Wonderland!"

Check out our favorite stars' Halloween costumes
See 10 easy and fun costume ideas for you

-Lisa Tilson
Eric Ryan/Getty; Jason Merritt/WireImage; Courtesy of Disney
Heidi Klum - Michael Kors - Saks Fifth Avenue - Key for the Cure - What's Right Now
Heidi Klum and Michael Kors Want You to Shop for a Good Cause
Project Runway stars Heidi Klum and Michael Kors have teamed up with Saks Fifth Avenue to create a limited-edition T-shirt benefiting the store's Key to the Cure campaign. Ready your credit card-not only will 80% of the proceeds from the print tee go to women's cancer charities, but from October 15th to 18th, 2% of Saks sales (up to $250,000) will also go to breast cancer awareness organizations. Now that's very, very in!

Michael Kors for Saks Fifth Avenue, $40; at saksfifthavenue.com.

See more Breast Cancer Awareness buys!

-Betony Toht
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Kirna Zabete - Chanel clogs - Heidi Klum and Seal - Irving Penn - Alexander McQueen shoes - Chanel nail polish - Lunchtime Links - What's Right Now
Lunchtime Links!

We love the Kirna Zabete girls-you should too! amp#91;FashionAir.comamp#93;

Mom would approve-Kaiser Karl sends wooden clogs down the Chanel runway. amp#91;Style.comamp#93;

The Klum-ster is taking her husband's last name. Who knew Seal's surname is Samuel? amp#91;Vogue.co.ukamp#93;

Fashion loses legendary photographer Irving Penn, who died yesterday at age 92. amp#91;NYTimes.comamp#93;

Need a boost? Alexander McQueen debuted crazy 10" heels at Paris Fashion Week. amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;

Ooh la la! Check out Chanel's shimmery new nail shade for spring. Is it the new jade? amp#91;AllLacqueredUp.comamp#93;

Courtesy of Kirna Zabete; Imaxtree (3); Frazer Harrison/Getty; Courtesy of Conde Nast publications
Leighton Meester - Camilla Belle - Katy Perry - Miu Miu - Paris Fashion Week
Au Revoir, Paris Fashion Week
Leighton Meester, Camilla Belle and Katy Perry helped close fashion week in the City of Light with a star-studded bang. They lined the front rows of shows like Louis Vuitton and John Galliano. Plus, check out the complete collections from Hermes, Miu Miu (left) and more.

THE STARS
• Camilla Belle and Leighton Meester backstage at Louis Vuitton
• Katy Perry in a glam pink gown at John Galliano
See more stars at Paris Fashion Week!

RUNWAY SHOWS
• Louis Vuitton
• Elie Saab
• Miu Miu
• Hermes
See all the new collections
KCSPresse/Splash News; Courtesy of Louis Vuitton; Imaxtree
Style at Home: Hot New Steals from The Conran Shop
Style at Home: Hot New Steals from The Conran Shop
With its modernist, sleek furniture and lustworthy kitchen gear, The Conran Shop is like a candy store for design lovers. They’ve just launched a new, budget-conscious collection called "Well-Considered" so you really can afford to fill your cupboards (and rooms) with their divine goods. Instantly upgrade your kitchen with colorful bowls for $16 or brighten up your breakfast nook with these looks-like-Paris cafe chairs for only $150.

Shop the entire "Well-Considered" collection now at conranus.com.

-Joanna Bober
Courtesy of The Conran Shop
Donna Karan - Cashmere Mist - Designer News
Crazy for Cashmere
For the 15th anniversary of her perfume Cashmere Mist (left, $70; at sephora.com), Donna Karan launches a capsule collection of-what else?-lush cashmere basics, such as tunics, scarves, cardigans and leggings. "There aren't words to express my love of cashmere," says the designer. "Its simply the most sensual way to embrace the skin." She selected Milla Jovovich to be the face of both the clothing collection and the debut edition of Cashmere Mist Luxe. "We wanted to update the scent without changing it too much, " Karan says. "Luxe is a more intense version, and the bottle is a modern interpretation of the original."

-Grace Lee
Courtesy of Donna Karen; Time Inc. Digital Studio
Jayma Mays - Glee - What's Right Now
EXCLUSIVE: Glee's Jayma Mays on Gleek-Chic Style!

When we're not chair-dancing to Glee's latest musical number, we're coveting the mod style of neat freak guidance counselor Emma Pillsbury, played by Jayma Mays. "I like to call Emma's wardrobe quirky-chic!" says the actress. "While her outfits are always very put-together, they are still fun and flirty with bows and flowers and the colors of sorbet." The character wears tone-on-tone pencil skirts, blouses and vintage-inspired sweaters, all topped off with bold jewelry. "It's amazing what a coral-colored necklace can do to a plain brown cardigan," says Mays. And if she could nab a piece from her character's jewelry box? "My favorite so far has been the owl sweater clips [from the second episode]…these should definitely be making a comeback, right?! Marc Jacobs, can you hear me?" Doubtless, the designer is taking notes along with the rest of us.

Tune into Glee on Wednesday nights, 9/8 central on Fox.

-Betony Toht

Courtesy of FOX
Jennifer Lopez
EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez in the My Glow Campaign
Following in the tradition of Jennifer Lopez's hugely successful fragrance empire (think Glow by J.Lo, Deseo, and Live), today she's launching My Glow, a musky lavender scent inspired by her relationship with her children and we got this exclusive behind-the-scenes photo from the ad campaign! Love the ultra-feminine bottle? The shape is inspired by soaps from Lopez's own nursery, and the cherub cap is dual-sided to represent each of her twins: one side a baby boy, like her son Max, and the other a girl, like her daughter Emme. Be sure to check out the box the fragrance comes in-the entire design mimics J. Lo's baby shower invitations! My Glow (50 mL, $49.50) is available at department stores nationwide.

- Hannah Morrill
Courtesy of Glow
Natalie Portman
Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: Capes
Chloe was beautiful-we loved how they topped off cool contemporary separates with swishy capes. To get the look for fall, take a cue from Natalie Portman and trade in your jacket for a warm cape, wide-leg jeans and a printed scarf.

DKNY, $595; visit net-a-porter.com.

Follow Net-a-porter.com on Twitter.

- Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty; O'Neill/White/INFphoto; Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
Rose Bryne
Paris Fashion Week Daily Report
The focus was on fashion in Paris yesterday, with models in teetering, theatrical platforms and horn-like hair at Alexander McQueen and voluminous, romantic dresses at Valentino-not to mention the rave reviews on Phoebe's Philo's debut collection for Celine. Plus more collections from Chloe and more!

THE STARS
• Rose Bryne looked ladylike-chic outside of the Chloe show
See more stars at Paris Fashion Week!

RUNWAY SHOWS
• Chloe
• Valentino
• Alexander McQueen
See all the new collections
Lorenzo Santini/FilmMagic; Benoit Tessier/Reuters; Michel Euler/AP photo
pinterest
Ivanka Trump's Matrimonial Must-Haves
The countdown to the October 25th wedding of real estate mogul/jewelry designer (and daughter of Donald) Ivanka Trump to newspaper publisher Jared Kushner has begun. This weekend, the New York Times revealed three of the couple's wedding registries, which include a Water Lily bowl from Crate amp Barrel, a KitchenAid Artisan Stand mixer from Williams Sonoma and sterling silver picture frames from Tiffany. ("yes, I registered for a spatula...but is that really news worthy?" Ivanka Tweeted after reading the story in her Sunday paper.) Instead of managing several registries you can use myregistry.com, where you can choose items from any online store to add to one centralized wedding wish list. The perfect one-stop shopping resource for the bride-to-be who needs silverware and stilettos.

-Bronwyn Barnes
Douglas Friedman; Courtesy of Tiffany & Co; Courtesy of William Sonoma; Courtesy of Crate and Barrel
Lunchtime Links!
Lunchtime Links!

Courtney Cox lives up to her new cougar label sighting Zac Efron as "really handsome." amp#91;People.comamp#93;

Club Monaco gets on the vintage bandwagon with a collection of hand-picked flea market baubles starting at only $39! amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;

Valentino, Givenchy, oh my! Pieces from Audrey Hepburn's iconic closet are on sale now. amp#91;Telegraph.co.ukamp#93;

Cher's style is synonymous with designer Bob Mackie-check out his latest over-the-top creations for her new show in Vegas! amp#91;PeopleStylewatch.comamp#93;

Do good for your closet and for charity with Intermix's limited edition Marilyn Minter bag-all proceeds benefit breast cancer awareness. amp#91;Intermixonline.comamp#93;

Team Michelle! From assistants to chefs, meet the 24 people that make it all possible for the First Lady to rule the White House. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;

Wenn; Courtesy of Club Monaco; Courtesy Photo; Courtesy of Bob Mackie; Courtesy of Intermix; Chip Somodevilla/Getty
Katie Holmes - Jessica Alba - Suri Cruise
Hollywood Moms New Uniform: Workmen Shirts
Some of Hollywood's hottest moms are sporting a new uniform: workmen-style button downs, jeans and, of course, their adorable tots in tow. Katie Holmes wore Joe's Jeans The Shirt ($98) and her favorite Hurley Benny Beanie while taking Suri to visit her dad, Tom Cruise, on the set of his new movie and Jessica Alba chose Madewell's Lillie blouse ($68) while running errands with Honor in L.A. Cute and comfortable for under $100-what more could a mom ask for?

Shop all workmen-style shirts.

- Joyann King
Wenn; Fame Pictures
Paris Fashion Week Daily Report
Paris Fashion Week Daily Report
Leave it mastermind Karl Lagerfeld to turn the palatial Grand Palais into a barn full of hay to showcase his newest collection for Chanel. Add a sequin-clad Lily Allen performing her hit It's Not Fair with Rihanna and supermodel Natalia Vodianova singing along in the front row and you've got a high fashion hoe down! Plus more collections from Stella McCartney, Yves St. Laurent and more!

THE STARS
• Lily Allen performs at the Chanel show
• Rihanna strikes a pose front row at Chanel
See more stars including Mary-Kate Olsen and more!

RUNWAY SHOWS
• Chanel
• Stella McCartney
• Yves Saint Laurent
See all the new collections
Tony Barson/WireImage (2); Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty
Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: Go Girly
Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: Go Girly
Stella McCartney's collection was feminine, carefree and an ode to the glamorous '70s. With ditzy prints, ruffles and shades of pink we can look forward to a soft focus for spring. Enjoy this optimistic trend for fall by pairing a pink ruffled blouse with skinny black pants and booties.

Sonia Rykiel Blouse, $910; visit net-a-porter.com.

Follow Net-a-porter.com on Twitter.

- Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com
Imaxtree; Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
Givenchy
Runway Look of the Day: Givenchy
Givenchy's graphic black-and-white striped blazer is perfectly tailored, but with a modern edge. It could go as easily with a black classic pencil skirt as the exotic dhotti pants shown on the runway.

-Cindy Weber-Cleary

YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
Imaxtree
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama’s Date Night Style Secrets
Michelle Obama stepped out for a night-on-the-town with her hubby this weekend and they had good reason to celebrate-it was their 17th wedding anniversary! She dazzled in a Narciso Rodriguez black halter dress, but what really had us going was her flawless use of accessories. Got a hot date lined up? Study up on her secrets:

amp#149; Carry a bright clutch with a basic black dress for an added pop of color.
amp#149; Opt for dressy kitten heels that pack some major style, minus the pain!
amp#149; Have a little fun with statement-making bangles-after all you're off-duty!

- Joyann King
Olivier Douliery/Pool/SipaPress; Courtesy of Forever 21; Courtesy of VBH; Courtesy of Jimmy Choo
Lunchtime Links!
Lunchtime Links!

Sarah Jessica Parker (who has been spotted on the SATC set in Halston Heritage) proves the powers of the film's fashion with her just-inked deal as the new face of the brand. amp#91;Vogue.co.ukamp#93;

On Saturday Night Live, Lady Gaga's hilarious sketch totally stole the show from Madonna and hottie Ryan Reynolds-sorry guys! amp#91;Jezebel.comamp#93;

Forget the Upper East Side's staple Manolos, Leighton Meester rebels as the new face of Reebok. amp#91;Glamour.comamp#93;

Diana: A Celebration just opened in Philly and features her famous wedding dress-don't worry the exhibit is traveling! amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;

The never-boring duo behind Viktor amp Rolf taught of us a little lesson in fashion geometry-courtesy of layers upon layers of tulle! amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;

The real-life Mr. Big, Chris Noth, says goodbye to bachelorhood! amp#91;People.comamp#93;

Rachid Ait/nationalphotogroup; Courtesy of NBC; Courtesy of Reebok; Terry Fincher/Getty; Imaxtree; Ron Galella/WireImage
Runway Look of the Day: Dries Van Noten
Runway Look of the Day: Dries Van Noten
I love Dries Van Noten for how easily he can take authentic ethnic fabrications, like an ikat print, and mix them with Parisian chic. The result is ladylike and casual-all at the same time!

-Cindy Weber-Cleary

YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
Imaxtree
Gwyneth Paltrow - Katy Perry
New From Paris Fashion Week!
The final-and in our opinion, most fantastic!-leg of shows took off in the City of Lights this weekend with Gwyneth Paltrow cheering on her good friend Stella McCartney and Katy Perry loving on Karl Lagerfeld after his show. Plus more collections from Emanuel Ungaro, Christian Dior and more!

THE STARS
• Gwyneth Paltrow in skinny jeans at Stella McCartney
• Katy Perry congratulates Karl Lagerfeld after his show
See more stars including Lindsay Lohan, Rihanna and more

RUNWAY SHOWS
• Emanuel Ungaro
• Dries Van Noten
• Christian Dior
• Lanvin
See all the new collections
Tony Barson/WireImage; Eric Ryan/Getty; Imaxtree
