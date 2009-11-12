October 26-November 1

7 of 22 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Courtesy Photo (3)

Marge Simpson is Hollywood's Newest Hair Icon

Love it or hate it, you have to admit Marge Simpson has some serious mo-jo going on with her hair. And lately, the ladies in Hollywood have been taking note, like Debra Messing at an event in Beverly Hills, Katie Cassidy at the Hollywood Style Awards-even January Jones's character Betty Draper in a recent episode of Mad Men. Forget great lengths-this season it's all about going to great heights. Think you're ready to try the style? You're in luck!



Try-on Katie Cassidy's Marge Simpson-inspired look now!



-Hannah Morrill