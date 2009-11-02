October 19-25

Win Tickets to Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Evan Agostini; Jesse Grant/WireImage
First Look: Ivanka Trump's Wedding Jewelry
Janet Mayer/PR Photos; Courtesy photo (3)
Will Mrs. Obama's Latest Leno Visit Cause Another Shopping Frenzy?
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo
Get a $1000 Frédéric Fekkai haircut for $200
Katy Winn/Getty; Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto; Jeff Frank/ZUMA; Tuukka Jantti/PacificCoastNews
Halloween's Hottest Hair: Kate Gosselin's Daring 'Do
Michael Kovac/FilmMagic; Courtesy Photo
Who Looked Hot This Week?
Johns PkI/Splash News; Donato Sardella/WireImage
Amelia Revives the Aviator Trend
Imaxtree; Ken Woroner/FOX; Courtesy of La Garconne; Courtesy of Nordstrom
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO! Ashley Greene: 60 Seconds of Style
Kevin O'Brien
Adam Lambert Tells Us What's On His Mind
Chris Cuffaro/FOX; Courtesy of OPI; Courtesy of MAC
Gucci's Frida Giannini: Your Personal Concierge
Courtesy of Gucci (2)
Style at Home: Vintage Maps Make Affordable Art
Courtesy of Mitchell Gold
Nicole Richie Launches Fashion Line
Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Courtesy photo
First Look: Stella McCartney For Gap Kids
Richard Young/startraksphoto; Courtesy of Gap
Lunchtime Links!
Rodrigo & Luis jr. Guerra/Ramey; Courtesy of Victoria's Secret (2); Jeff Vespa/WireImage; Courtesy of Ann Taylor; Courtesy of Anna Sui
POLL: Your Most Stylish Year Ever!
Picture Perfect/Rex USA; DPA/Landov; Nick Sadler/Startraks (2)
We're Mad About… Swiss Dot Tights
Gilbert Flores/CelebrityPhoto; Courtesy of Gerbe
Eva Longoria Parker and Tony Parker's Steamy London Fog Ads
Courtesy of London Fog
Lunchtime Links!
Peter Kramer/AP; Courtesy of Kate Spade; Michael Becker/PictureGroup; Courtesy of Marni; Imaxtree; Courtesy of Gucci
New Lo-Cal Snacks Celebs Are Loving!
David Longendyke/Globe Photos; Ethan Miller/Getty; Roger Harvey/Globe Photos; Courtesy of Mighty Mix
Naeem Khan Does Sparkle for HSN
Joe Schildhorn/PatrickMcMullan; Courtesy of Naeem Khan
Emmy Rossum and Rachel Leigh Design Breast Cancer Awareness Pendant
Sara Jaye Weiss/StratraksPhoto; Courtesy of BCA
Demi Moore Debuts a Dress From the Jimmy Choo for H&M Collection
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Courtesy of Jimmy Choo for H&M
Reese Witherspoon Is Loving Life
Bridesmaid Dresses You Can Actually Wear Again
Courtesy of Amsale (2)
Lunchtime Links!
Paul Drinkwater/NBC; Courtesy of Piperlime;Frank Ockenfels/AMC; Mitchell Haaseth/NBC; Courtesy of Avon; Sara De Boer/startraksphoto
Style On Set: Leighton Meester's Americana Style
Ray Tamarra/Getty; Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com; Courtesy of TheOutnet.com
Hello Red Lips, Goodbye Recession!
Courtesy of Lipstick Queen; Frazer Harrison/ACM2009/Getty
Jean Paul Gaultier Designs For Target
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Nathalie Lagneau/Catwalking/Getty (2)
Hilary Swank Wants You to Adopt a Pet
Joe Kohen/WireImage
NEW Hollywood Makeover: Get a Vampire Revamp!
Courtesy of Summit Entertainment; James White
A Sex and The City First? The Dress Double-Take!
PacificCoastNews; Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic
