Franken-Dresses Are Officially a Thing and These Pictures Prove It

Alison Syrett Cleary
Sep 13, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

What happens when different sliced and diced fabrics come together in the same killer silhouette? That would be what we’re dubbing the “franken-dress," a patchwork-like piece that's been popping up everywhere during New York Fashion Week this season.

Carolina Herrera kept the look elegant with a tea-length style in soft lavender and confetti print silks (above), while Zero + Maria Cornejo went for an updated Grecian effect with a single-shoulder cut made from several swatches of blue and white fabric. And we have to give props to Jason Wu: He brilliantly kept four miss-matched materials cohesive by sticking to dainty prints and similar color schemes.

Keep scrolling for these styles and more must-try takes on the trend.

1 of 9 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Carolina Herrera

2 of 9 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Jason Wu

3 of 9 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Zero + Maria Cornejo

4 of 9 Sara Kerens/Courtesy of TOME

Tome

5 of 9 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Jonathan Simkhai

6 of 9 Patrick McMullan/Getty

Nicole Miller

7 of 9 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Colovos

8 of 9 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Oscar de la Renta

9 of 9 Courtesy of Robert Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguez

