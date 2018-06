"I pack my bag for NYFW like I'm packing for a trip. Sometimes you don't stop at the office or go home for 10 hours or more, so you need the essentials on-hand. I never leave home without my Oliver Peoples sunglasses—they make you look polished no matter what the day holds. My Clinique Almost Lipstick is just the right ratio of tint to gloss, and it's the perfect shade for me. It somehow makes my cheeks look rosier when I put it on, too. And in the winter, I'll do anything to not get sick, so I'm never without hand sanitizer."

Clockwise from top left:

Marc Jacobs beanie, $46; marcjacobs.com.

Clinqiue Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, $16; clinique.com.

Hand sanitizer

Listerine Cool Mint breath strips

A clip-on Elsa earring from my daughter

Chloe card case, $199; ebay.com.

Darrell Lee black licorice, $3; mybrands.com.

Oliver Peoples sunglasses, $365; oliverpeoples.com.

iPhone 5

Chanel purse, $4,700; chanel.com for a similar style.