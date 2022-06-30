The Ultra-Flattering Jeans Oprah and I Love Are Up to 46% Off at Amazon

When Oprah says jump, I jump. When Oprah says, try this product, I'm the first to do just that. And it's not just because she's, well, Oprah, but rather it's because I fully trust her recommendations. All of the things I've purchased that have her stamp of approval have been nothing short of amazing.

Considering I'm a fashion girl at heart, I always get very excited when Oprah recommends anything wardrobe-related. And ever since she called out denim brand NYDJ (short for Not Your Daughter's Jeans) during a 2018 InStyle interview, praising it for its ultra-flattering jeans she said "make me look and feel one size smaller" and "fit my curves perfectly," the label has been penciled into my memory.

Of course, I swifty went on to try out the jeans, immediately fell in love with the pair I slipped on, and now whenever I spot them on sale, I stock up like it's nobody's business. And thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, so many NYDJ jeans are actually discounted right now, which is good news for my butt — because this denim really makes it look incredible, and bad news for my (limited) closet space.

NYDJ Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans

Shop now: $71 (Originally $119); amazon.com

If you've never tried NYDJ jeans, now is the best time to test drive them; you can save up to 50 percent off a slew of styles, from classic blue jeans to cropped capris that are actually genius for summer. And while the silhouettes might be different, most of NYDJ's finds are made with the brand's signature Lift Tuck® Technology that's "designed to make women look, feel, and wear one size smaller," per the brand, which recommends you go down one size smaller than your usual.

Shop some of my favorite NYDJ jeans that are on super sale ahead of Prime Day. My advice? Get them now, because sizes are certain to sell out fast.

NYDJ Teresa Trouser Jeans

Shop now: $73 (Originally $119); amazon.com

NYDJ Pull-On Skinny Ankle Jeans

Shop now: $72 (Originally $99); amazon.com

NYDJ Marilyn Straight-Cuff Cropped Slimming Jeans

Shop now: $48 (Originally $89); amazon.com

NYDJ Alina Skinny Jeans

Shop now: $78 (Originally $109); amazon.com

NYDJ Chloe Capris with Double Needle Slits in Bryce

Shop now: $53 (Originally $68); amazon.com