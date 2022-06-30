The Ultra-Flattering Jeans Oprah and I Love Are Up to 46% Off at Amazon

Excuse me while I stock up.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a style, beauty, and celebrity writer. She has 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, covering fashion and beauty, as well as spotlighting celebrity street-style outfits and red carpet looks. She has been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for over 2 years. She can recite all the brands the Hadid sisters and Kate Middleton wear by memory. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 30, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Oprah NYDJ Prime Day Deals
Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

When Oprah says jump, I jump. When Oprah says, try this product, I'm the first to do just that. And it's not just because she's, well, Oprah, but rather it's because I fully trust her recommendations. All of the things I've purchased that have her stamp of approval have been nothing short of amazing.

Considering I'm a fashion girl at heart, I always get very excited when Oprah recommends anything wardrobe-related. And ever since she called out denim brand NYDJ (short for Not Your Daughter's Jeans) during a 2018 InStyle interview, praising it for its ultra-flattering jeans she said "make me look and feel one size smaller" and "fit my curves perfectly," the label has been penciled into my memory.

Of course, I swifty went on to try out the jeans, immediately fell in love with the pair I slipped on, and now whenever I spot them on sale, I stock up like it's nobody's business. And thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, so many NYDJ jeans are actually discounted right now, which is good news for my butt — because this denim really makes it look incredible, and bad news for my (limited) closet space.

NYDJ Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans

Oprah Go-To Flattering Jeans PD
Courtesy

Shop now: $71 (Originally $119); amazon.com

If you've never tried NYDJ jeans, now is the best time to test drive them; you can save up to 50 percent off a slew of styles, from classic blue jeans to cropped capris that are actually genius for summer. And while the silhouettes might be different, most of NYDJ's finds are made with the brand's signature Lift Tuck® Technology that's "designed to make women look, feel, and wear one size smaller," per the brand, which recommends you go down one size smaller than your usual.

Shop some of my favorite NYDJ jeans that are on super sale ahead of Prime Day. My advice? Get them now, because sizes are certain to sell out fast.

NYDJ Teresa Trouser Jeans

Oprah Go-To Flattering Jeans PD
Courtesy

Shop now: $73 (Originally $119); amazon.com

NYDJ Pull-On Skinny Ankle Jeans

Oprah Go-To Flattering Jeans PD
Courtesy

Shop now: $72 (Originally $99); amazon.com

NYDJ Marilyn Straight-Cuff Cropped Slimming Jeans

Oprah Go-To Flattering Jeans PD
Courtesy

Shop now: $48 (Originally $89); amazon.com

NYDJ Alina Skinny Jeans

Oprah Go-To Flattering Jeans PD
Courtesy

Shop now: $78 (Originally $109); amazon.com

NYDJ Chloe Capris with Double Needle Slits in Bryce

Oprah Go-To Flattering Jeans PD
Courtesy

Shop now: $53 (Originally $68); amazon.com

Shop More Early Prime Day 2022 Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Oprah Approved Denim Brand is on Sale
The Shaping Jeans Oprah Said Make Her 'Look and Feel One Size Smaller' Are on Sale for Prime Day
Reebok Early Amazon Prime Deal
Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and Every Supermodel Owns This Sneaker That's on Sale Early for Prime Day
Oprah's Favorite Face Masks
Oprah Once Praised These Jeans for Being Super Flattering — and They're Already on Sale Before Prime Day
Amazon Swimsuit Early Prime Day Deals
One of Amazon's "Most Flattering Swimsuits" Is Already Nearly 50% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Early Prime Day summer fashion deals
You Can Already Save Up to 76% on Summer Fashion at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Explainer
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Prime Day 2022 — Including 25 Early Deals for Up to 67% Off Now
Amazon Shoppers Are “in Love” With This “Versatile Summer Dress” That’s on Sale Before Prime Day
Amazon Shoppers Are "in Love" With This "Versatile Summer Dress" That's on Sale Before Prime Day
Roundup of Early Beauty Deals
The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off 
Early Prime Day: Neutrogena Deal One-Off (Jennifer Garner Angle)
The 2 Serums Jennifer Garner Uses to "Instantly See a Difference" in Her Skin Are on Sale
Norma Kamali Amazon Sale
Celebrities Over 40 Always Wear This Legendary Designer, and It's Under $100 at Amazon Right Now
Oprah-Approved Spanx Sale
The Ultra-Flattering Version of Oprah's Go-To Spanx Pants Is on Sale for $40 Off
Early Prime Day Weekend Fashion Deals
Don't Miss Out on These 5 Epic Early Prime Day Fashion Deals This Weekend
Superga sneakers early PD deal
This Supermodel- and Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Is Up to 48% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Editor Picks
I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, but Even I Can't Resist These 11 Early Prime Day Deals
Revlon One-Step Dryer
63-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Hot Styling Brush Dries Hair in Just 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale for $40
Early APD Deal: SJP-Approved Airpod Max
Sarah Jessica Parker Loves TikTok's Favorite Accessory, and It's Part of an Early Amazon Prime Day Sale