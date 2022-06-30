Fashion The Ultra-Flattering Jeans Oprah and I Love Are Up to 46% Off at Amazon Excuse me while I stock up. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a style, beauty, and celebrity writer. She has 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, covering fashion and beauty, as well as spotlighting celebrity street-style outfits and red carpet looks. She has been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for over 2 years. She can recite all the brands the Hadid sisters and Kate Middleton wear by memory. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 30, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle When Oprah says jump, I jump. When Oprah says, try this product, I'm the first to do just that. And it's not just because she's, well, Oprah, but rather it's because I fully trust her recommendations. All of the things I've purchased that have her stamp of approval have been nothing short of amazing. Considering I'm a fashion girl at heart, I always get very excited when Oprah recommends anything wardrobe-related. And ever since she called out denim brand NYDJ (short for Not Your Daughter's Jeans) during a 2018 InStyle interview, praising it for its ultra-flattering jeans she said "make me look and feel one size smaller" and "fit my curves perfectly," the label has been penciled into my memory. Of course, I swifty went on to try out the jeans, immediately fell in love with the pair I slipped on, and now whenever I spot them on sale, I stock up like it's nobody's business. And thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, so many NYDJ jeans are actually discounted right now, which is good news for my butt — because this denim really makes it look incredible, and bad news for my (limited) closet space. NYDJ Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans Courtesy Shop now: $71 (Originally $119); amazon.com If you've never tried NYDJ jeans, now is the best time to test drive them; you can save up to 50 percent off a slew of styles, from classic blue jeans to cropped capris that are actually genius for summer. And while the silhouettes might be different, most of NYDJ's finds are made with the brand's signature Lift Tuck® Technology that's "designed to make women look, feel, and wear one size smaller," per the brand, which recommends you go down one size smaller than your usual. Shop some of my favorite NYDJ jeans that are on super sale ahead of Prime Day. My advice? Get them now, because sizes are certain to sell out fast. NYDJ Teresa Trouser Jeans Courtesy Shop now: $73 (Originally $119); amazon.com NYDJ Pull-On Skinny Ankle Jeans Courtesy Shop now: $72 (Originally $99); amazon.com NYDJ Marilyn Straight-Cuff Cropped Slimming Jeans Courtesy Shop now: $48 (Originally $89); amazon.com NYDJ Alina Skinny Jeans Courtesy Shop now: $78 (Originally $109); amazon.com NYDJ Chloe Capris with Double Needle Slits in Bryce Courtesy Shop now: $53 (Originally $68); amazon.com Shop More Early Prime Day 2022 Deals 63-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Hot Styling Brush Dries Hair in Just 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale for $40 One of Amazon's "Most Flattering Swimsuits" Is Already Nearly 50% Off Ahead of Prime Day Sarah Jessica Parker Loves TikTok's Favorite Accessory, and It's Part of an Early Amazon Prime Day Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit