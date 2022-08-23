This $34 Faux Tennis Necklace From Amazon Looks Like the Real Deal — and I Wear It 24/7

In my work-from-home life, comfort is key, which means that jewelry has become an afterthought. Once a lover of "It" accessories, I keep it basic nowadays and only wear sentimental trinkets, like my wedding rings and a few layering necklaces I've worn for years. However, I've since come across a fancy-looking but inexpensive accessory that brings all the shine without the hassle: NYC Sterling's Cubic Zirconia Tennis Necklace.

While once reserved for only the fanciest of occasions, this tennis necklace lookalike from Amazon isn't quite as precious as the real thing — it's made with rhodium plated brass and features cubic zirconia stones. That means I don't have to worry about it while I wear it every day with my sweats and athleisure, but it's also nice enough that I can pair it with a cocktail dress for a night out, too. So far, the necklace has proved to be indestructible: I've slept in it, showered in it, and yes, even played tennis in it.

The best part? While it usually costs $34, you can snag it for even less thanks to a coupon on the product page that you can apply at checkout.

Courtesy

Shop now: $29 with coupon (Originally $34); amazon.com

I tried four faux tennis necklaces on Amazon before falling in love with NYC Sterling Store's version. I found the round, three millimeter stones to be the most realistic-looking, offering a delicate balance between the size of the stones and the length of the necklace. It comes in five lengths ranging from 15 to 20 inches, although I'm partial to the 16-inch length as it sits nicely with my everyday jewelry. It's easy to clean, too: I use glass cleaner and a microfiber cloth to keep it extra sparkly (in my case, get the shampoo gunk off it!).

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers agree with me, too — 67 percent of people have left it a five-star rating. Many note that it looks "realistic," has "very secure stones," and is just "beautiful." One customer who purchased a "similar necklace" for "over $150" said the NYC Sterling necklace is "just as sturdy and 'icy' as the $150 chain" and a "total win."

Psychologically, something has happened to me when I wear the necklace. Not only do I feel more confident (even if I'm only asking for extra napkins at a restaurant), but I'm also more daring with it — if it breaks, I won't be heartbroken since it's a $34 investment, but so far it's proven itself to be tough as nails. If you're looking for a statement piece without the price tag, NYC Sterling's Cubic Zirconia Tennis Necklace is definitely worth adding to your collection.