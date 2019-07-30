This Is Hands Down the Easiest Way to Reinvent Your Wardrobe For Fall

Image zoom Courtesy

Cleaning out your closet ahead of a new season always ends up being a little eye-opening. You might find stuff you wore just once or twice, items that somehow still have tags, and discover that there are only a handful of pieces that are actually in your regular rotation. Thankfully, Nuuly is launching at just the right time, AKA a few weeks before fall truly kicks off. The clothing subscription service, which you can sign up for starting today, allows customers to rent six items at a time from a few must-have brands, all for $88 per month.

It's an easier and less wasteful way to try new trends and reinvent your style. Plus, since stores such as Anthropologie and Free People are involved, as well as brands like For Love & Lemons, Paige, and Agolde, it's stuff we'd be shopping anyway. Even better? A Nuuly subscription will also let you rent rare vintage items.

"When we're putting the assortment together, we looked at versatility and made sure that, when customers have their box at home, they'd have pieces that can be styled in a lot of different ways, for a lot of different occasions," Sky Pollard, the Head of Product at Nuuly, tells InStyle over the phone, adding that inclusivity was another important factor for the company. "We are working with lots of brands that have a more inclusive size range, and we're shooting [the clothing] on women of all shapes and sizes, which I think will really resonate with the customer.”

Nuuly's current size range is 00 to 26, with some capsule collections going up to size 40. Pollard also says there are styles specifically for petites, and that customers will be able to set their sizing filters right when they sign up.

And, speaking of signing up, it's not something that's required in order to see Nuuly's clothing options.

“You'll have the ability to browse the whole product assortment, regardless of whether you're subscribed or not," Nuuly's Director of Marketing & Customer Success, Kim Gallagher, adds. "We will have a wait list and will be letting people in every day once we launch."

To sign up, head to Nuuly.com, ASAP.