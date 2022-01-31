This Clothing Rental Subscription Is My Secret to Trendy, Loud Outfits Without Fast-Fashion Guilt

Nuuly often runs promos for $10 off your first month. It also has a friend referral program where you can send a friend $10 off, and if they sign up, you also get $10 off. However, I've referred a handful of friends directly to Nuuly via a code or an email, and I've never gotten a referral credit. I suspect this is because the email or code will send them to the website, where it prompts them to sign up as a new customer for $10 off. Since the friend referral is also $10 off, there's not a lot of incentive to double-check which $10 credit you're applying. When I reached out to customer service about this, they said my friend should follow up with customer service to ensure I got the credit. I feel like that's a lot to ask for a friend to do. At the end of the day, my friends all got $10 off their first month, whether I got a kick-back for it or not.