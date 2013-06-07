Rachel Bilson Wants Nude Sandals This Summer! 6 Styles to Shop for Now

We caught up with Rachel Bilson at Chanel's Natural Resources Defense Council benefit in Los Angeles to find out what she’s shopping for this summer. “Nude, skinny sandals,” the actress told InStyle.com. “The shoes have really gotten more feminine and it’s a nothing-on-your-feet look.” Taking her advice, we shopped around for several versions that would meet her standards. Click to see and shop our Rachel Bilson-inspired picks.

MORE:

• More Summer Fashion!

• Rachel Bilson's $80 Heels

• Rachel Bilson's Hart of Dixie Look