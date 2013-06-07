Rachel Bilson Wants Nude Sandals This Summer! 6 Styles to Shop for Now

Sipa USA; Courtesy Photo (2)
Josephine Cusumano
Jun 07, 2013 @ 5:00 pm

We caught up with Rachel Bilson at Chanel's Natural Resources Defense Council benefit in Los Angeles to find out what she’s shopping for this summer. “Nude, skinny sandals,” the actress told InStyle.com. “The shoes have really gotten more feminine and it’s a nothing-on-your-feet look.” Taking her advice, we shopped around for several versions that would meet her standards. Click to see and shop our Rachel Bilson-inspired picks.

1 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Loeffler Randall

Simona Mirror Band Sandals; $195 at shopbop.com.
2 of 6 Courtesy Photo

ASOS Collection

Leather flats with metal detailing, $48 at us.asos.com.
3 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Chinese Laundry

Game Show Thong Sandals; $59 at macys.com.
4 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Gucci

Rubber Katina sandals; $180 at nordstrom.com.
5 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Koolaburra

Tenerife sandals; $110 at anthropologie.com.
6 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Kate Spade New York

Bow flats; $198 at nordstrom.com.

