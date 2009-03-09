November: Shop Smarter

Mar 09, 2009
Buy In Bulk
Buy In Bulk
“If you see a great deal on a fabulous item, don’t be afraid to buy in multiples,” says eBay fashion director, Constance White. For instance, a chic clutch is a great gift for a friend or a sister-it never goes out of style and you can always find a great brand on sale, like these from L.A.M.B., Calypso, J. Crew and Lauren Merkin. When you see these deals, it’s time to buy more than one if you can afford to.

BUY ONLINE NOW Leopard Chateau Clutch, L.A.M.B, $139 (from $345); at eluxury.com; Patent leather Sonia clutch, J. Crew, $40 (from $98); at jcrew.com; Lucy eyelet clultch, Lauren Merkin, $75 (from $250); at shopbop.com; D’Or patchwork clutch, Calypso, $49 (from $185); at calypso-celle.com.

Buy It Now
Buy It Now
“You should always buy a beautiful piece if it’s a great deal, no matter what time of year it is,” says stylist and personal shopper Amy Salinger. “If it’s a classic piece”-like this black Development black dress-“and something you know you will wear, you’ll be happy you bought it. Don’t ever rule anything out because it’s the wrong month or season!” Salinger suggests making a list of the important items missing from your closet so that you can keep your eye out for great deals on them year round.

BUY ONLINE NOW Jersey dress, Development, $170 (half off); at net-a-porter.com.


Get Money Back
Get Money Back
Say you buy this beautiful Banana Republic necklace (left) at full price and then the price goes down a few days later-you can take your receipt in and get the difference between the original and the sale price credited back to you. (Banana Republic’s price adjustment policy is 14 days within purchase; check other stores’ policies.) “I keep receipts from every recent purchase in my wallet for the adjustments,” says Galia Gichon, author of My Money Matters. “You’d be surprised how much money you can save! This works especially well for large department and chain stores.”

BUY ONLINE NOW Cabochon statement necklace, Banana Republic, $79; at bananarepublic.com.


Give Useful Gift Cards
Give Useful Gift Cards
Nothing is better than a present that you will actually use. “Give gift cards for services, like a mani/pedi, a car wash or oil change, or a gas card,” says Suzy Gershman, author of the Born to Shop book series. “I call them ‘necessary luxuries’ and in times like these, it becomes a luxury not to pay for those things yourself.” If a gift card seems impersonal, think about your recipient and give one that appeals to them-if she’s a beauty junkie, give her one to Sephora. The more personalized a present, the more meaningful it is.

BUY ONLINE NOW Sephora gift card; at sephora.com.


Stock Up on Small Gifts
Stock Up on Small Gifts
“The hardest things for me to find are stocking stuffers and little gifts under $10,” says Suzy Gershman. Her solution? “I shop all year and put things away.” Next time you’re passing by the sale table and something jumps out at you, grab it. These Andy Warhol butterfly plates are $.95 each and a set of eight would please anyone. Collect gifts in a large bin and when it comes time to give one, you won’t have to stress about finding the perfect, yet inexpensive gift.

BUY ONLINE NOW Melamine appetizer plates with Andy Warhol butterfly print, CB2, $.95 each; at cb2.com.


Shop Designers’ Discount Collections
Shop Designers’ Discount Collections
Target has cornered the market on carrying designer duds for less, including the latest accessory line from Sigerson Morrison. Payless is doing the same with their Alice + Olivia shoe and bag line. Keep an eye out for the lower-priced lines from your favorite designers like To The Max, which is from BCBG’s Max Azria or Vera Wang’s Kohls line. If you shy away from the recognizable pieces in these collections, stick to base items-including camisoles, tights and T-shirts -as layering pieces.

BUY ONLINE NOW Rocksie Jeweled flats, Sigerson Morrison for Target, $30; at target.com.


Shop the Discounters
Shop the Discounters
It seems obvious to hit discount retailers and websites, but do it often, as they frequently change their stock. Kathryn Finney, founder of thebudgetfashionista.com, recommends Marshalls for home wares: “You can find 400-plus thread-count sheets for less than $30; they also get the overstock from a lot of major designers.” She also suggests Baghaus.com for “designer-inspired bags that are similar to big-name styles for a fraction of the price.” And don’t be shy about your frugality-clip those coupons! “Stores like Old Navy and Filene’s Basement offer in-store coupons that you print from your computer screen,” says Finney.

BUY ONLINE NOW Peyton bag, Ferris amp Mor, $78; at baghaus.com.


Create a Budget
Create a Budget
When it comes to holiday shopping, it’s imperative that you create a budget. “Start by making a list with the maximum amount you want to spend for each recipient,” says Kathryn Finney. “Then start shopping as early as possible,” she says, to avoid getting in a pinch and buying whatever you can find. “And put your entire holiday shopping budget on a credit card gift card and once it’s gone, it’s gone,” says Finney. This will prevent you from overspending your budget. The other option is to take out your budget in cash and keep it in a separate envelope and once it’s gone, you’re done.

BUY ONLINE NOW American Express gift card; at amex.com.


Be in the Know
Be in the Know
If you shop frequently at a store, get to know one or two of the salespeople (or even talk to the manager). “Most stores have a sale cycle-ask when it is,” says Constance White. And ask what new wallet-friendly merchandise they carry. For example, you may be a Spanx devotee-especially when it comes to slinky holiday dresses-but can’t necessarily afford to buy multiple pieces. “The people who make Spanx now make a less expensive line called Assets,” says Galia Gichon. “Same product for less!”

BUY ONLINE NOW Fabulous Footless tights, Assets, $12; at loveassets.com.


Love Designer Names, Think Accessories
Love Designer Names, Think Accessories
If you know someone who loves labels (and we all do!), Constance White says, “Look to designers’ secondary lines, accessories and fragrances, for the feel of a luxury gift without the luxurious price tag. He’ll appreciate those DampG sunglasses and she’ll love her Prada wallet.”

BUY ONLINE NOW Square sunglasses, DampG, $135; at saks.com.


